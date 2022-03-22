WILSON- John A. Holmes met with Wilson Christian Academy to compete in the annual High School Varsity Classic at Fleming Stadium.
Holmes was successful as they beat Wayne Christian 8-4 in the non-conference competition.
Holmes ran off with the lead late in the game in an 8-4 victory over Wilson Christian Academy on Saturday. The game was tied at four with Holmes batting in the bottom of the fifth when Hank Downum singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Wilson Christian Academy got on the board in the second inning when an error scored one run for Wilson Christian Academy.
Matt Winborne was the winning pitcher for Holmes. The pitcher went two innings, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out one and walking zero.
Riley Britton and Alex Bergevin entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Bergevin recorded the last three outs to earn the save for the Aces.
Tyler Pegram took the loss for Wilson Christian Academy. The hurler allowed two hits and three runs over three innings, striking out three.
Davis Halstead started the game for Holmes. The ace allowed zero hits and one run over two innings, striking out three and walking one
Halstead led Holmes Aces Varsity with two hits in four at bats.
Simon Quinn went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Wilson Christian Academy in hits.
The Aces will host Northeastern at 6 p.m., Friday, March 25.
Game information was provided by John A. Holmes baseball.