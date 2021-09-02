The Aces of John A. Holmes finally got on the gridiron Thursday night after a bye week to open the season and a game missed due to COVID-19.
The Aces made the most of their return, dropping Rocky Mount, 27-16.
The Gryphons, playing their third game of the season, couldn’t overcome a rash of penalties that came at the most inopportune moments. RMH (1-2) had two separate 75-yard fumble returns for a touchdown erased due to flags for blocking in the back.
Other times, the yellow flags signified false starts and delay of games that only increased the level of difficulty for an offense that was playing catch-up throughout the game after the Aces took the lead on the first possession of the game.
“Two things,” Gryphons coach Jason Battle said. “Be more disciplined and have a football IQ. Have a football IQ.
“It’s the oddest thing. We can’t build anything because we can’t get anything started. And offensively, when we get drives, we shoot ourselves in the foot. Eventually, the longer it goes, you shoot yourself in the foot. Those are the things that have to be corrected.”
In the second half alone, RMH had nine penalties on offense for 60 yards. The Gryphons had four full possessions over the final two quarters, and the fifth ended as time expired in the game. Over the Gryphons’ final two drives of the game, needing a touchdown to tie, the team committed four offensive penalties for 20 yards and allowed a 9-yard sack.
The flags hampered what was an effective offense when it got off a clean play.
Battle said he noticed some nice games from players that he hopes the team can build around, like senior running back Cameron Jones who rushed for a team-high 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Stephon Jones passed for 89 yards on 8-for-21 passing. Receiver Da’marhjae Mitchell caught six passes for 60 yards, and was a favorite target of his quarterback on a second-quarter series where Mitchell caught four consecutive passes.
But the Aces, playing in their first game of the season, proved hard to track down. The deceptive triple-option offense was especially effective early in the game as they scored touchdowns on their first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead and never trailed.
Jemere Sutton had two touchdowns while rushing for 55 yards. White Malachi had a team-high 71 rushing yards and a touchdown, with Quan Twine (69 yards), Tyshiem Harris (59) and quarterback Landen Hoggard (42) all contributing significantly to the run game. In all, the Aces rushed for 306 yards and three touchdowns.
They also added a safety when the Edenton defense blocked a Gryphons punt back through their own end zone.
“Rocky Mount has a really good team,” Aces coach Paul Hoggard said. “They’re huge and they can run on top of that, so to be able to come in here and get a win at their place and not having played yet this season, I’m really proud of our kids.”
Edenton (1-0) ended the Gryphons’ final push at the end of the first half when sophomore Jonathan Spears came up with an interception in the end zone to preserve the 24-8 lead into halftime.
The Gryphons kept that momentum and opened the second half with a three-play, 55-yard touchdown drive that ended with Cameron Jones’ second touchdown run of the game. That cut the deficit to just one score at 24-16.
“Out of the half (Rocky Mount) was taking it to us pretty good and we just kind of hung in there,” Hoggard said. “The kids bowed their backs and the kids showed resilience. They just kept hanging in there and overcoming. I’m just proud of them.”
The Gryphons had a chance to tie when Joshua Perkins scooped up a fumble and raced 75 yards to the end zone, only to have the defensive score overturned due to a block in the back. It was the second waived off defensive touchdown for RMH, as Deandre Lynch had a 75-yard scoop and score called back in the first quarter.
After Perkins’ wiped off touchdown, that drive lasted another seven plays but ended in downs at the Aces’ 7-yard line with time expiring in the third quarter.
The Gryphons punted on their next series after reaching the red zone, which led to an Edenton 22-yard field goal from kicker Mark Perez which expanded the Aces’ lead to 27-16 and put the margin out of reach.
“All of it falls on my shoulders, all of it is my responsibility,” Battle said. “We’re not clean in the things that we are doing and it’s something we need to improve. And that has to come from the top. So yeah, it’s my job.
“That’s been the story of our first three games. Defensively we struggled a little bit tonight, but again, you got enough turnovers and had enough opportunities to give yourself a chance to win. And we’re just not capitalizing.”
The Gryphons play one more nonconference game on Sept. 10 at Goldsboro before returning home the following week to host Bunn in the Big East Conference opener.