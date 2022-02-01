The Lady Aces of John A. Holmes fully (5-13, 3-6 NCC) fully controlled Friday’s night home contest against a young Lady Panthers team (0-15, 0-7 NCC) mostly made up of freshmen. The Aces rolled 60-9
Pasquotank was coached by assistant coach Vanessa Person as the Daily Advance was told that head coach Ray Burnham was out sick.
Edenton was led by seniors Sydney Spear and Kaci Drew as they scored 20 and 15 points, respectively.
“We have had our good nights and bad nights and we’re just trying to improve,” Edenton head coach Brian Chappell said. “So it was nice to get a good win tonight over Pasquotank.”
Chappell noted that Pasquotank is in a bit of a rebuild after Covid-19 led to no season for them last year.
The Lady Panthers got their scoring from the 3-point line thanks to a triple from senior Saniyah Brown in the first quarter and fourth quarter 3-pointers from senior Maya Sledge and freshman Brina Harrell.
The Daily Advance was unable to reach Pasquotank for comment after the game.
Holmes at Manteo
The John A. Holmes Aces varsity girls basketball team fell 47-29 in an away Northeastern Coastal Conference game against Manteo last week.
The Redskins dominated the Aces offensively in the first three quarters. Despite winning the fourth in points, it was not enough in it’s entirety for the A ces.
Holmes struggle with rebounds and turnovers which subsequently were recycled in to points by the Redskins.
Sydney Spear led the Aces in scoring with 13 point.