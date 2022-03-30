Holmes suffers setback to Riverside andre’ Alfred Sports Writer Andre Alfred Author email Mar 30, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Aiden Nixon slices a returned volley. Andre’ Alfred/Chowan Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDENTON- The Riverside Knights defeated host John A. Holmes Aces 8-1 in a non-conference tennis match on March 23.The singles scores are as follows:No. 1 seed Trent Spear (Holmes) defeated Alex Garcia, 8-5.No. 2 seed Krishiv Patel (Riverside) defeated Cole Dougherty, 8-5.No. 3 seed Kishan Patel (Riverside) bested Aiden Nixon, 8-0.No. 4 seed Bradley Reason (Riverside) dispatched 4 singles Aces, 8-2.No. 5 seed Seth Camacho (Riverside) edged Ean Batemane, 8-4.No. 6 seed Eric Carranza (Riverside) beat Jacob Emminizer, 8-0.The doubles scores are as follows:No. 1 seed Garcia and Patel (Riverside) defeated Spear and Dougherty, 8-3.No. 2 seed Reason and Camacho Riverside defeated Bateman and 2 doubles, 8-4.No. 3 seed Patel and Carranza (Riverside) topped Daniel Emminizer and J. Emminizer (retired) 4-0.Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Andre Alfred Author email Follow Andre Alfred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Albemarle Magazine Winter 2021 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesSmall-town florist shines in PlymouthSt. Patrick's Sip & Shop heldNY Times bestselling author to visit EdentonBows show solidarity with UkraineAnnual report shows EPD cases remain consistent2022 Extension Master Food volunteers graduate...Taking care...Out & About for the week of March 24Republicans hold annual conventionJosephine Leary Day celebrated in Edenton Images