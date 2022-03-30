Holmes Tennis

Aiden Nixon slices a returned volley.

 Andre’ Alfred/Chowan Herald

EDENTON- The Riverside Knights defeated host John A. Holmes Aces 8-1 in a non-conference tennis match on March 23.

The singles scores are as follows:

No. 1 seed Trent Spear (Holmes) defeated Alex Garcia, 8-5.

No. 2 seed Krishiv Patel (Riverside) defeated Cole Dougherty, 8-5.

No. 3 seed Kishan Patel (Riverside) bested Aiden Nixon, 8-0.

No. 4 seed Bradley Reason (Riverside) dispatched 4 singles Aces, 8-2.

No. 5 seed Seth Camacho (Riverside) edged Ean Batemane, 8-4.

No. 6 seed Eric Carranza (Riverside) beat Jacob Emminizer, 8-0.

The doubles scores are as follows:

No. 1 seed Garcia and Patel (Riverside) defeated Spear and Dougherty, 8-3.

No. 2 seed Reason and Camacho Riverside defeated Bateman and 2 doubles, 8-4.

No. 3 seed Patel and Carranza (Riverside) topped Daniel Emminizer and J. Emminizer (retired) 4-0.

