EDENTON- The Aces hosted First Flight on Wednesday Aug. 25, for a home conference match.
The match was originally slated for 4 p.m., but due to the scorching temperatures and two lightning warning delays, the match didn’t get underway until 5:30 p.m.
Despite the interruptions, the John A. Holmes Aces took advantage of the cooler temperature and trumped the Night Hawks in both the singles and doubles competition.
Holmes’ Bailey Rinehart was awarded Player of The Match on Max Preps.
In the No. 1 seed singles, Aces Sydney Spear defeated Allison Hudson 6-0, 6-2.
In the No. 2 seed singles, Rinehart passed Grace Woerner 1-6, 6-2, 10-6.
No. 3 seed singles, Emily Yurasek of First Flight beat Olivia Hare 6-4, 6-1.
In the No. 4 seed singles, the Aces’ Liza Bond bested Olivia Lillinston 6-0, 6-4. No. 5 seed singles, Heather Synder from First Flight edged past Molly Harvill 1-6, 7-5, 10-6.
While in the No. 6 seed, singles Annelise Hyder of the Nighthawks beat Aces Hannah Hoffman 6-0, 6-4.
In the No. 1 seed doubles, Spear and Rinehart defeated Hudson and Yurasek (F.F.) 8-4. No. 2 seed doubles, Hare and Bond routed Grace Woerner and Olivia Lillinston (F.F.) 8-2. While in the No. 3 seed doubles, Snyder and Chloe Rose (F.F.) beat Harvill and Hoffman 8-1.