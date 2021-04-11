Albemarle Athletic Conference’s John A. Holmes, Perquimans and Manteo high school football teams have advanced to the state playoffs.
Play begins this week in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs, in which 16 teams will face off in their respective classes.
John A. Holmes (5-0, 3-0 AAC) clinched the conference championship and is seeded as No. 4 in Class 1AA's East bracket.
The team will play No. 5 Princeton in the first round. The Bulldogs from Johnston County are the Carolina Conference champions and have a 5-0 overall regular season record, 4-0 in the conference.
According to Holmes Athletic Director Wes Mattera, the Aces will host Princeton Friday night at Aces Stadium. Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Holmes’ front office for everyone, including the general public. Ticket cost will be announced on Facebook later this weekend.
The winner of the Holmes-Princeton game will go on to face the winner of the No. 1 Tarboro-No. 8 Manteo game, which will also be held this week. Tarboro is the Coastal Plains conference champion, and has a 5-0, 4-0 in conference, record. Manteo (2-4, 2-2 conference) was third in the AAC.
Perquimans County (4-1, 2-1 AAC) will play in the Class 1A state playoffs. The No. 6 ranked team in the East will travel to No. 3 Bear Grass Charter (3-1) in the first round.