Happy Holidays everyone. I genuinely appreciate you supporting your local newspaper and taking the time to read our publication.
I don’t know about you, but I have a 10-year-old at home so we will still have presents under the Christmas tree from Santa Claus. Wishing seems to work for my son, so I thought I might give it another try and again ask Santa for some sports-related gifts.
In the spirit of the holidays, plus it’s nice not to be selfish year round, I thought I’d start with wishes for others.
I continue to follow the careers of Jessica Breland and Kent Bazemore. I covered both of their prep days at Bertie High School and have enjoyed watching them progress as players and people.
Both have had professional successes and struggles. Both have maintained their place in the league by consistently being willing and able to play defense and grab rebounds. Both have served as a positive example for younger people surely looking up at them (literally) as examples of what hard work can accomplish.
I hope Santa brings them both a healthy and successful season. Bazemore may need that health as quickly as possible after entering COVID-19 protocols this week.
I’d also appreciate Santa making a special trip to Tampa on New Year’s Day to deliver an Arkansas win against Penn State in the Outback Bowl. I’m sure you were expecting me to ask Santa to visit Charlotte and it will happen later, but I’m looking out for an old friend first.
Hertford County High School and Elizabeth City State University graduate Brian Overton is Assistant Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting for the Razorbacks and an Arkansas win helps him provide for his family. Go Hogs!
Now, it’s time to turn Santa’s attention to my extensive personal list, though I will scale it down considerably due to publishing constraints.
I want Santa to cover Mack Brown in mayonnaise. Being from the south, we know just any mayo won’t do, I desperately want to see him doused in Duke’s Mayonnaise.
Apparently the coach of the winning team in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 will be rewarded with that exact spa style treatment on the sidelines after the game. If my beloved Tar Heels beat South Carolina and end Sam Howell’s UNC career like it began, with a win against the Gamecocks, we’ll see a mayo-covered hall of fame coach.
I would appreciate very much if Santa would make a quick visit to every other UNC fan’s house and ask them to relax. There are already complaints being heard from those who wanted or expected more from UNC basketball thus far this season and they seem eager to point the finger at Hubert Davis.
Being disappointed is one thing but making judgements on the ability of a basketball coach after 11 games seems absurd. Especially when they are ready to give up on a product of that program that took over a struggling team and has led them to a career and season 8-3 start. That’s why I’m not asking Santa for anything team related. I believe the team will be fine, but the fans have to chill out.
Speaking of making judgments, it is nearly impossible to judge any offensive talent in football without a decent line. My Miami Dolphins have what may be a good quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, but they also have a horrible offensive line.
This means instead of seeing what Tua can do in the pocket, he is being assessed based on his ability to run for his life and throw while doing so. While Santa is in Florida for Christmas or even when he goes back on January first to help out the Razorbacks, it would be great if he could go by and gift the Miami Dolphins offensive line with ability or a trade.
If anyone sees Santa between now and then, please let him know.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.