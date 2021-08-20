The John A. Holmes High School football team has established itself as one of the best programs in the state.
The Aces make the move from playing in Class 1A from the 2017 season through the spring 2021 season as a Class 1A team to Class 2A beginning this fall.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association realigned its classifications this spring.
In the wake of realignment, the Aces will be a Class 2A program at least through the 2024-25 athletic year.
During their four seasons in Class 1A, the Aces won four 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference championships, had four NCHSAA 1AA state playoff berths and three NCHSAA 1AA East regional runner-up finishes.
Edenton returns many starters from last season’s team that advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA 1AA state playoffs, won the Albemarle Athletic Conference title and posted a 6-1 overall record.
Landen Hoggard is set to lead the Aces offense at quarterback. Hoggard, a senior, led the team in passing yards during the spring season.
Malachi White, a senior running back, is also expected to return on offense this fall for the Aces.
White was named the Albemarle Athletic Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year for the spring 2021 season.
White led the team in rushing yards during the spring season.
Tyshiem Harris and Alex Bergevin are two receivers expected to contribute during the season.
Defensive back DJ Capehart, defensive lineman Tyrese McCleese and linebacker NyQuan Twine are expected to contribute on defense this season.
The Aces will play familiar foes this season.
Holmes opens its season a week later than most teams in the area on Aug. 27 with a home game against Class 1A program Bertie County.
Because of the Week 1 open date, the Aces are not scheduled to have another open date the remainder of the regular season.
On Holmes’ 10-game schedule, seven of the teams (Bertie, Manteo, Northeastern, Pasquotank County, Currituck County, First Flight and Camden County) the Aces have played at least two times during the previous four seasons.
Camden and Manteo were former members of the Albemarle Athletic Conference that made the move to Class 2A with Holmes beginning this fall.
The Aces will be tested during their final two non-conference games in September.
Holmes travels to Class 3A program Rocky Mount for a contest on Sept. 2.
During the COVID-19 shortened spring 2021 season, the Gryphons had a 6-2 overall record and were the champions of the Big East Conference.
Eight days later on Sept. 10, the Aces conclude non-conference play with a home game against Norfolk, Virginia’s Norview High School.
The Pilots are a Class 5 school in the Virginia High School League (VHSL).
Norview’s head coach is Ian Rapanick.
Rapanick previously served as the head football coach at Perquimans County High School during the fall 2017 season.
The Aces begin conference play Sept. 17 against visiting Manteo.
Edenton’s Oct. 8 home conference game against Class 3A program Currituck County will be homecoming.
During the night, the Aces will recognize their Class of 1970, while Aces head coach Paul Hoggard will be presented his Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas blazer.
Coach Hoggard was selected to coach in the 2020 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas High School All-Star football game.
In tradition of being selected to coach in the game, the coach receives a Shrine Bowl blazer from representatives of the all-star game.
The 2020 edition of the game was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The all-star game features senior high school players from North Carolina against senior players from South Carolina.
Holmes’ annual rivalry game against Northeastern on Sept. 24 in Elizabeth City will have added meaning since both teams are members of the NCC and are both Class 2A programs.
The highest ranking 2A team in the league at the end of the regular season earns a berth to the NCHSAA Class 2A state playoffs.
Edenton’s senior night is set for Oct. 22 against visiting Camden County.
Holmes will renew its series with Hertford County in the regular season finale on Oct. 29 at Hertford County High School in Ahoskie.
The Aces and Bears last played during the 2016 campaign when both were members of the 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference.
For the first time since the 2000 season, there will be no subdivision for NCHSAA football state playoffs.
According to NCHSAA records, from the fall 2001 season (Class 1A only) through the spring 2021 season, the NCHSAA had A (small) and AA (large) state champions in each of its four classifications.
Starting in 2002, subdivisions were used in all four classifications for the football state playoffs (i.e. 2A and 2AA).
This fall, there will be 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A, NCHSAA state playoff tournaments.
Since the 2016 season, Holmes has won at least a share of a conference title (2016 tri-NCC champion) and has not missed the state playoffs since the 2010 season.