The John A. Holmes High School boys’ basketball team started its season with a 51-26 win over Pasquotank on Tuesday, Jan. 5, in Edenton.
The Aces (1-0) and Panthers (0-1) competed in a non-conference matchup.
Girls’ Basketball
John A. Holmes 34, Victory Christian 23: The Aces’ JV team defeated Victory Christian on Monday. They took to the court Wednesday against Lawrence Academy.
Volleyball
Perquimans 3, John A. Holmes 0: HERTFORD — The Pirates defeated the Aces 25-7, 25-11, 25-10 on Thursday, Jan. 7, at Perquimans High School.
The Pirates (14-0, 8-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) secured the league win and an undefeated regular season with the result against the Aces (0-14, 0-8 AAC).
Tori Williamson led Perquimans with 10 kills, three serve aces and four digs, Eby Scaff added eight kills and six digs.
Carly Elliott posted three kills, a dig and 12 assists, Natalie Corprew posted two kills, six digs and three assists, Ariel Lewis had two kills and a dig, Maci Denson had three serve aces and a dig, Daven Brabble had two kills, an ace, a block and two digs.
Ellie Ward had a dig and seven assists, Symiaya Leary posted a block, Kaileigh Nixon had a kill, Ariana Salupo posted a kill, a block and a dig, while Macie Cooper had five aces, three assists and two digs in the win.
Up next for the Pirates is the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs. Perquimans earned a berth into the state playoffs by winning the conference championship.
Manteo 3, JAHHS 0: Manteo defeated the Aces 25-14, 25-12, 25-16, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at John A. Holmes High School, Edenton.
Manteo 3, JAHHS 0: MANTEO — The Redskins defeated the Aces 25-13, 25-16, 25-21 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Manteo High School.