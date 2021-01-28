The John A. Holmes High School boys’ basketball team defeated Northeastern 59-57 Wednesday night, Jan. 20, at Northeastern High School.
Kaveon Freshwater led Northeastern (2-1) with 17 points, Deandre Proctor followed with 14 points, Kamari Braswell posted 10 points, Zaki Evans and Deshaun Felton scored six points each, while Jakih Gramby scored four points.
John A. Holmes 67, Camden 38: The Bruins (2-3, 0-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) lost the league game to the Aces (3-0, 1-0 AAC) Tuesday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
Charlie Pippen led Camden with 11 points and seven rebounds, Jaden Clark followed with seven points, three steals and a rebound, Shane Chappell scored six points, Dasani Parker and Isaiah Hill scored four points each, while Andre Barnett and Jordan Cooper scored three points each.
John A. Holmes 65, First Flight 63: The Aces won a nail-biter against First Flight on Friday.
Isaac Dobie led First Flight with 6 points.
Northeastern 50, John A. Holmes 48: The Eagles (4-1) defeated the Aces (5-1) on Monday, January 25, in the non-conference match-up.
According to MaxPreps, Deandre Proctor led Northeastern with 19 points, followed by Kamari Braswell with 10 points.
No statistics were available for Holmes as of press time.
The team was to play Gates County on Wednesday, January 27, after press deadline. The Aces next game is Friday, January 29, at Manteo.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Northeastern 70, John A. Holmes 32: The Eagles defeated the Aces Wednesday night, Jan 20, at Northeastern High School.
Following the win in the non-league contest, Northeastern improves to 5-0 on the season.
John A. Holmes 55, Camden 28: The Aces defeated the Bruins Tuesday, January 19, in the non-conference game.
The team is scheduled to travel to Manteo on Friday, January 29. The Lady Aces will host Perquimans on Tuesday, Feb. 2.