In a matchup of arguably the top two boys’ basketball programs in northeast North Carolina, Riverside displayed why it is one of the favorites to win a state championship in Class 1A.
The Knights led by as much as 20 points in the second half as they defeated John A. Holmes 85-69 Thursday night in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs at John A. Holmes High School.
The undersize Aces struggled with the bigger and athletic lineup from Riverside.
Leading the way for Riverside was junior small forward Avion Pinner.
According to Rivals.com and 247sports.com, Pinner, listed at 6-foot-7, has basketball scholarship offers from NCAA Division I programs East Carolina and FIU.
In the second half, Riverside’s ability to offensive rebound for second chance points, draw fouls to go to the free-throw line along with inconsistent offensive production by the Aces was the difference.
Riverside held a 34-28 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Knights began the frame with a 12-2 run to take a 46-30 lead. A Nashawn White basket capped the Knights' run.
During the run, Riverside’s Pinner, Javion Griffin and Tykeen Freeman were able to get to the basket and converted free throw attempts.
A bright spot for the Aces was Jewell Coston.
The senior guard made several big shots in the second half.
Coston scored seven of the next nine Holmes points to trim the Knights lead to 46-39 with less than four minutes to go in the third quarter.
Coston was also active on defense as he deflected Riverside pass attempts. A basket by Fred Drew cut the Edenton deficit to 46-41 with less than three minutes left in the third.
That would be the closest the Aces got to tying the game as Riverside extended its lead to 15 points late in the third.
A Coston 3-pointer as time expired in the third trimmed the Riverside lead to 58-46.
The Knights pushed their lead to 23 points in the fourth quarter. The contest was physical as Pinner went down multiple times and temporarily left the game.
Late in the game, frustration boiled over for the Aces as the team was assessed multiple technical fouls by the officials.
The first half lived up to the buzz before the game.
Holmes (Albemarle Athletic Conference) and Riverside (Coastal Plains Conference) were league champions in 2021.
The game was tied 13-13 after the first quarter.
Riverside (13-0), from Williamston, started the second quarter with a 7-2 run with baskets by Pinner, an and-1 by Griffin with a score by Darius Lewis to take a 20-15 lead with less than five minutes to play in the second.
Holmes responded with a made 3-pointer by senior Jacob Colon and a layup by senior Teddy Wilson in transition.
Wilson’s basket capped an 8-2 run to give Holmes a 23-22 lead with less than 3:30 remaining in the second quarter. That was the last lead of the game for the Aces.
It was a competitive start to the game.
Coston had a good start to the game as he hit a 3-pointer to give the Aces (10-2) a 3-1 lead.
Coston also got a basket following a steal to tie the game at 7-7.
A Malachi White basket tied the game at 9-9.
Pinner led Riverside with 22 points and 17 rebounds, Nashawn White followed with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Griffin had 19 points and five assists in the win.
Riverside advances to the third round and will next play the East Carteret on Saturday, Feb. 27.