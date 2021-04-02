MANTEO – John A. Holmes (4-0, 2-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) football team’s defense scored two touchdowns on interceptions during the Aces’ 52-7 win against Manteo (2-3, 2-2 AAC) Thursday at Jerry B. Cahoon Stadium, in Manteo.
During the opening sequence, Manteo’s defense shut down the Aces’ running game by keeping close to the line, forcing them to punt on fourth down. It was apparent Manteo had done its homework and was prepared for the Aces’ ground game on the overcast night on a slightly muddy field.
The Aces’ usually fast, no-huddle offense seemed slower than usual during the first half. A technical malfunction kept coaches in the press box from communicating efficiently with those on the ground. This slowed down the signaling to the field as to which play to run.
The Aces scored in the first quarter when quarterback Landen Hoggard handed off to TyShiem Harris, who broke three tackles and went on an 11-yard run for a touchdown with 8:46 left in the quarter. Loghan Wagner’s kick for the extra point was good.
Harris had a total of 11 rushing yards on one carry and 19 yards receiving on one catch.
Manteo began to falter in the second quarter. Quarterback Jack Cook attempted to throw the ball while under pressure from the Aces’ defense. The throw was caught by Aces defender Teddy Wilson, who ran the ball 75 yards for a touchdown with 11:45 left in the quarter. The extra point was good, bringing the score to 14-0.
Malachi White scored the Aces' next two touchdowns. The first one was set up when Harris recovered a Manteo fumble at the 10 yard line. Hoggard connected with White, who ran for 62 yards for the touchdown with 7:41 left in the game, bring the score to 20-0. White scored again on a 2-yard run with 4:44 left in the quarter, making the score 26-0. White had a total of 82 yards on seven carries.
The Aces scored once more in the first half, when Fred Drew ran 23 yards for a touchdown. The score was 32-0 at the end of the half. Drew had a total of 49 yards rushing on three carries.
Coming into the second half, the Aces seemed to be a bit more energized, as the communications issued was resolved.
Manteo opened the second half on offense and were able to make a few plays, but were then hit by a series of penalties for illegal procedure. Cook threw a pass, which was intercepted by Aces defender Harris.
Shortly afterward, Hoggard, whose birthday was on game day, found a hole in Manteo’s defense and ran 55-yards on a quarterback keeper for a touchdown with 8:16 left in the quarter. His teammates, coaches and Aces fans cheered and yelled as he ran down the field, some yelling “Happy birthday” to the junior. The extra point was good, bringing the score to 39-0.
Wilson scored again for the Aces off an 18-yard run with 5:59 left in the third quarter. The score was 46-0, which set off the running clock. Wilson had an offensive total of 40 yards on two carries.
After Manteo took over the ball, Cook was intercepted again, this time by Amareion Bunch, who ran the ball in for a touchdown with 1:55 left in the third. The score was 52-0 at the end of the quarter.
Manteo’s defense kept the Aces from scoring again in the fourth quarter. Manteo put points on the board after a long drive that ended with Cook handing the ball to Kolton Frady at the 1-yard line. He broke across the goal line with a pile of Aces defenders for the touchdown with 4:50 left in the game. Kenyen Conti’s kick for the extra point was good, bring the score to 52-7.
Frady had 81 rushing yards on 20 carries.
Overall Manteo’s Cook had three interceptions and 12 rushing yards on eight carries. Bryson Sherrod had 13 rushing yards on 8 carries, while Tyner Gray had 16 rushing yards on 16 carries.
After the game, Aces Head Coach Paul Hoggard told the team it had improved, but they still had some work to do.
“We have to get our mind right. We’ve got to get the claws out,” he said. “They weren’t out tonight. But we have to get our claws out next week.”
The Aces are scheduled to host Perquimans on Friday, April 9. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Manteo will host First Flight on Monday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Perquimans (4-0, 2-0 AAC) defeated Camden County, 42-24, Thursday at Camden High School. They defeated Manteo, 54-6, on March 26.
Both the Aces and Pirate are unbeaten. The winner of the April 9 game will claim the Albemarle Athletic Conference championship. Hoggard noted that the only way to be guaranteed a spot in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs is to win the conference championship.
“This is the last time we’ll ever play them,” he said, noting that the Pirate-Aces football contract has not been renewed. Due to NCHSAA restructuring, the teams will play in different classes starting next football season. “They plan to beat you and never play you again.”
The Aces resumed practice the next day by watching film and took the weekend off. Practice is scheduled for next week, which is spring break.
“I’m proud of you and I love you,” Hoggard said. “I don’t care which night we play, it’s always a good night to play football.”