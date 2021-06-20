BURGAW -- Two members of the John A. Holmes High School outdoor track and field teams qualified to compete at the state championship by placing in the top four during the Class 1A Regional Meet held Saturday, June 19, at Pender County High School, in Burgaw.
Jaylon Gurganus, a junior, will represent Holmes in the high jump after placing first with a jump of 6 feet 1 inch, and triple jump after placing first with a jump of 38 feet 3 inches.
Sarai Leigh, a junior, will represent the Aces in the 100-meter hurdles, after placing first with a time of 17.53 seconds, and triple jump, after placing second with a jump measuring 30 feet 8 inches.
Teammate Samantha Layton placed eighth in the 1,600 meter (1-mile) race with a time of 6:31.16 and sixth in the 3,200 meter (2-mile) race with a time of 15:47.93.
The top eight competitors in each competition scored points in the regional meet. The top four competitors in each event will go to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A State meet scheduled for Friday, June 25, at Truist Stadium, NC A&T State University, Greensboro.
Albemarle Athletic Conference student-athletes who competed in the Class 1A Regional meet and qualified for the state meet are listed by event, place in the regional meet, name, school and time/distance.
Boys
100-meter dash: 1, Mekhi Bias, Manteo, 11.73; 3, Malik Haverland, Perquimans, 11.88
200-meter dash: 1, Mekhi Bias, Manteo, 23.67; 4, Jasiah Felton, Perquimans, 23.89
400-meter dash 3, Branden James, Camden, 54.00; 4, Tre'Quan Griffin, Perquimans, 55.07
3,200-meter run: 2, Jayden White, Perquimans, 11:42.19; 4, Aldo Herrera, Manteo, 11:49.71
300-meter hurdles: 4, Tyrese Brothers, Perquimans, 49.05
4x200 meter relay: 3, Perquimans, 1:36.73
4x800 meter relay: 4, Camden, 9:22.18
High Jump: 1, Jaylon Gurganus, JAHHS, 6 feet, 1 inch; 2, Jasiah Felton, Perquimans, 5 feet, 10 inches
Triple jump: 1, Jaylon Gurganus, JAHHS, 38 feet, 3 inches; 2, Malik Haverland, Perquimans, 37 feet, 6 inches
Pole vault: 1, Isaac Jarvis, 9 feet; 2, Hart Vandzura, Manteo, 8 feet, 6 inches
Discus: 1, Michael McCallum, Manteo, 122 feet, 6 inches; 2, Jackson Nobles, Camden, 117 feet, 4 inches
Shot put: 1, Michael McCallum, Manteo, 43 feet, 7 inches
Girls
400-meter dash: 3, Keeley Williams, Camden, 1:03.47
800-meter run: 1, Keeley Williams, Camden, 2:35.46; 2, Madison Flynn, Manteo, 2:42.18
3,200-meter run: 2, Tiffany Fenz, Manteo, 13:47.67
100-meter hurdles: 1, Sarai Leigh, JAHHS, 17.53
4x100 meter relay: 2, Manteo, 54.34
4x800 meter relay: 1, Camden, 10:47.86; 4, Manteo, 11:27.74
Long jump: 4, Alexis Williams, Perquimans, 14 feet, 7 inches
Triple Jump: 2, Sarai Leigh, JAHHS, 30 feet, 8 inches
Pole Vault: 2, Jayden Bailey, Manteo, 6 feet; 3, Madison Flynn, Manteo, 5 feet 6 inches; 4, Sydnee Ballance, Manteo, 4 feet 6 inches
Discus: 2, Kennedy Lighty, Manteo, 93 feet, 11 inches
Shot put: 3, Janay Cordy, Camden, 33 feet 6 inches