John A. Holmes High School boys golf player Noah Whitley will be heading to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state golf championship tournament next week.
The Aces recently earned the Albemarle Athletic Conference championship for the 2021 season. Jonathan Jones was awarded all-conference, while Noah Whitley was awarded all-conference and AAC Player of the Year. Coach Bruce Bunch was named Conference Coach of the Year.
On Monday, Whitley competed in the Class 1A East Regional Golf Tournament at Lakewood in Salemburg.
Whitley placed a regional runner-up with a score of 82, which is 10 over par. The regional winner was David Wynne, with a score of 79, which is 7 over par.
Whitley will head to Pinehurst for the NCHSAA State Championships next week.