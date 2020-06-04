John A. Holmes High School has named a sophomore and a senior as the 2019-2020 athletes of the year.
The female athlete of the year is Sydney Spear. Mitjonta Stanley was named male athlete of the year.
Stanley, a senior, participated in football, basketball and track and field.
According to MaxPreps.com, during the past three years on the varsity football team, Stanley had a total of 4,186 rushing yards on 311 carries for an average of 13.5 rushing yards. He had 69 total career touchdowns.
He was named area football player of the year, but the Daily Advance in December 2019. He was also named Albemarle Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and earned an AAC all-conference selection.
Stanley, son of John A. Holmes running backs coach Mitch Stanley who also played running back for the Aces in the 1990s, noted that it was a great feeling being part of an Edenton team that went unbeaten in the regular season for the first time since 2012.
The younger Stanley posted more than 6,000 yards as a member of the John A. Holmes varsity team, where he was a starter by the middle of his freshman season
During his three years on the varsity boys’ basketball team, Stanley played 82 games. He averaged 11.7 points per game and 3.7 assists per game.
Spear, who was a sophomore last academic year, was named girls’ tennis area player of the year in March 2020 after she reached the state tournament.
As a basketball player, Spear played in 56 games and averaged 5.1 point per game, so far during her high school athletic career.
Spear also was selected as North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Heart of a Champion award winner this year.
Both played multiple sports, were named Athlete of the Year by the AAC Conferece and/or the Daily Advance, and helped lead multiple teams to deep playoffs runs.
Congrats to you both and thank for wearing the blue and gold with honor.