Wes Mattera, the athletic director at John A. Holmes High School, was recognized by the North Carolina Athletic Directors Association.
Mattera was named an NCADA 2020 Citation Award recipient.
According to the association, citation award recipients have demonstrated true servant leadership to their communities, staff, and student-athletes during the past year.
Along with overseeing Chowan County athletics, Mattera is an assistant coach/defensive coordinator for the Holmes football team.
Since the 2017-18 athletic year, the Aces have won three consecutive North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Wells Fargo conference cup championships in the Class 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference.
Other high school athletic directors recognized by the NCADA were Leslie Neal (Douglas Byrd), Qusheba Collins (Seventy First), Phil Woodward (Williamston’s Riverside), Tameka Wiggins (Havelock), Leslie Snyder (Fayetteville Christian), Derek Reeves (Hibriten), David Koontz (Ashe County), Karen Godlock (Bartlett-Yancey), Jose Garcia (South Mecklenburg) and Jeremy Clayton (Person).