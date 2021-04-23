Northeastern and John A. Holmes are set to play in North Carolina High School Athletic Association second round state playoff games.
Edenton (6-0) goes on the road to play at Tarboro (6-0) at 7 p.m. today, while the Eagles (5-2) are scheduled to host Eastern Randolph (5-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Northeastern’s contest will be played at Hertford County High School in Ahoskie.
According to an official close to the Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public Schools system, the game was moved because of the unrest in Elizabeth City following the shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr. on Wednesday by a Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputy.
The Aces and Vikings will clash in the 1AA tournament.
Today’s game for the Aces marks the fourth time in four seasons Tarboro and Holmes will meet in the state playoffs.
Holmes and Tarboro met in the 1AA East Regional Final game in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Tarboro won all three previous meetings in convincing fashion.
The spring 2021 version of the Vikings have displayed why they are one of the favorites to win the East regional and secure another state championship.
No. 1 seed Tarboro features its signature run-first offense.
According to MaxPreps.com, Tarboro has scored 324 points while only surrendering 48 points.
Tarboro has rushed for over 2,000 yards this season.
Jalen Razor, a running back, leads the Vikings in rushing yards, while Travis Johnson, a fullback, is second on the team in rushing yards.
On defense Xzavion Pitt, a linebacker, leads the team in tackles.
Tarboro defeated No. 8 seed Manteo 62-7 in its first round game last Friday.
The Aces, the No. 4 seed in 1AA tournament’s East region, enter the contest after a 39-28 win against No. 5 Princeton in the first round of the playoffs last Friday.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes quarterback Landen Hoggard threw for 150 yards and three touchdowns against Princeton.
Alex Bergevin, TyShiem Harris and Jailen Smith each had a receiving touchdown against Princeton.
The Aces ran for 220 yards last week.
Teddy Wilson led Holmes with 16 total tackles and recovered a fumble last week.
Today’s game will be the last time for at least the next four seasons the teams will play in the postseason.
Due to the NCHSAA realignment process that was approved last month, John A. Holmes will move from Class 1A to Class 2A in August 2021 for the next four year cycle.
Tarboro will remain in Class 1A.
The contest will be streamed live on the NFHS Network at www.NFHSnetwork.com and on the NFHS Network app.
The app is available for Android (Google Play) and Apple (Apple Store) phones and smart televisions.
A paid subscription is required to watch the game on the platform.
The winner of the game advances to the 1AA East Regional championship game and will play the winner of the second round game between No. 2 Louisburg and No. 3 East Carteret.
Northeastern’s contest against No. 7 Eastern Randolph is scheduled to be broadcast on the radio live on 104.9-FM in the Elizabeth City area.
The No. 3 seeded Eagles relied on the passing game to generate points last week in their 48-39 first round win against No. 6 seed Kinston.
Northeastern wide receiver James Williams had a standout game with three receiving touchdowns in the win.
Northeastern quarterback Deandre Proctor threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score in the win.
The NHS starting defense held Kinston to 12 points four nearly 3 ½ quarters.
The Wildcats upset the No. 2 seed and 2019 2A East regional runner-up the Clinton Dark Horses by a 42-40 score in two overtimes last week at Clinton.
Eastern Randolph is expected to be short handed in today’s game against NHS.
According to the Courier-Tribune of Asheboro, one of Eastern Randolph’s quarterbacks will not be available after the player was ejected from the Clinton contest.
The newspaper in Asheboro reported the Wildcats have used multiple quarterbacks this season.
The winner of the second round game between the Eagles and Wildcats advances to the 2A East Regional championship game and will play the winner of the second round game between No. 1 Reidsville and No. 4 Wallace-Rose Hill.