EDENTON — The John A. Holmes High School football team defeated Manteo 64-0 Friday night at John A. Holmes High School.
The contest was a Northeastern Coastal Conference matchup between the Class 2A programs.
Manteo (0-4, 0-1 NCC) played the game without several important players.
Despite being short handed, Manteo was able to have success running the football against the Holmes defense.
Manteo received the opening kickoff and began the drive at its own 44-yard line.
After picking up four first downs to advance the ball inside the Holmes 20-yard line, Manteo faced a fourth-and-1 at the Holmes 11-yard line.
On another run play, the Holmes defense did just enough to stop Manteo short of the line to gain, which forced a Manteo turnover on downs with 2:08 remaining in the first quarter.
It did not take Holmes (2-1, 1-0 NCC) long to score.
Early in the second quarter, Holmes senior running back Malachi White took the ball and ran down the Holmes sideline for a 60-yard touchdown run to help the Aces take a 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Aces' Quan Twine, who also serves as the kicker on kickoffs, kicked the ball towards a Manteo player, who mishandled the ball.
Holmes’ Jimbo Parrish recovered the loose ball to give the Aces possession.
On the next play following the kickoff, Twine, a running back on offense, took a handoff and ran 47-yards for a touchdown to help increase the Holmes lead to 14-0 with 11:40 to go in the second quarter.
Twine added two more touchdown runs in the second quarter. One of the scores was an 81-yard touchdown run to give the Aces a 20-0.
Before Twine’s second touchdown run, the Holmes defense stopped another long and time consuming Manteo drive that started at the Manteo 15-yard line.
The Aces stopped a Manteo screen pass on fourth-and-7 from the Holmes 20-yard line to force a turnover on downs.
Late in the second quarter, the Holmes defense forced a fumble and returned the football to the Manteo 4-yard line.
Twine scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 20 seconds left in the second. John A. Holmes led 28-0 at halftime.
Twine finished the game with three rushing touchdowns.
The Aces added a Landen Hoggard to Tyshiem Harris 59-yard touchdown pass, a White 20-yard touchdown run and a Divon Ward 15-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Holmes scored two rushing touchdowns, one of which was by Naijhir White with 4:23 to go for the game’s final points.
During the previous four seasons, Holmes and Manteo were members of the Class 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference.
After the North Carolina High School Athletic Association confirmed realignment in the spring, both teams moved to Class 2A and the NCC for the next four seasons.
Holmes, who was previously a member of the NCC in the early to mid 2010s, returns to action this Friday, Sept. 24 in Elizabeth City against rival Northeastern in an important conference game.
Edenton enters the contest on a two-game winning streak against Northeastern in the rivalry series.
Manteo also has a rivalry game on Friday, Sept. 24 against First Flight at First Flight High School in the Marlin Bowl.