HERTFORD — The John A. Holmes High School football team has dominated the Class 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference for three-plus seasons.
Entering Thursday’s conference and regular season finale, the Aces have won three consecutive conference championships.
Between Holmes and a fourth consecutive league championship was Perquimans County.
Like the Aces, the Pirates entered the game with an undefeated overall and conference record. The winner of the game secured the spring 2021 AAC championship.
Holmes scored 20 unanswered points in the second half as Holmes defeated Perquimans 41-12 at Charles H. Ward Field at the Nixon Athletic Complex.
With the win, Edenton (5-0, 3-0 AAC) secured the league championship and an automatic berth in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs.
As for the Pirates (4-1, 2-1 AAC), they have a chance to enter the state playoffs as an at-large. The NCHSAA is scheduled to release the state playoff brackets Saturday.
Thursday’s game began in the favor of the Pirates.
On Holmes’ first possession, the Aces faced a fourth down situation. The Aces ran a fake punt but were unable to secure the first down. Edenton turned the ball over on downs to Perquimans at the Holmes’ 15-yard line.
Two plays later, Perquimans junior quarterback A’Marion Hunter connected with junior wide receiver EJ Gatling in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown pass.
The Pirates failed on the two-point conversion attempt, but held a 6-0 lead with 6:59 remaining in the first quarter.
The Aces went to work on offense on the ensuing drive as running back Malachi White picked up important yards.
An important play on the drive was a Landen Hoggard long pass to wide receiver Amareion Bunch to move the Aces inside Perquimans territory.
Holmes running back NyQuan Twine ended the drive with a 21-yard touchdown run.
Holmes’ place kicker added the point after touchdown kick to give the Aces a 7-6 lead with 4:41 to go in the first quarter.
The Pirates were forced to punt on their next drive, but on the punt attempt, the punter put his knee down to the turf before kicking the ball. The official ruled him down to force a turnover on downs.
The play set up Edenton with good field position.
The Aces capped the drive on a 3-yard touchdown run by Twine as the Aces increased their lead to 14-6 late in the first quarter.
Thursday’s game was impacted by penalties committed by both sides along with turnovers.
After Twine’s second touchdown run, Perquimans appeared to return the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but was called for a penalty, which nullified the touchdown.
Holmes had at least four plays in which they appeared to score a touchdown erased because of penalties.
An interception by TyShiem Harris set up Teddy Wilson’s 9-yard touchdown run to up the lead to 21-6. The score was assisted on a fourth down pass conversion by Hoggard to Alex Bergevin.
Late in the first half, Perquimans’ Kirk Brown intercepted a Hoggard pass. The Pirates went to work as Hunter connected with Colby Brown on the drive on pass plays.
Hunter threw his second pass on the drive to Colby Brown who was able to make the catch while being defended and scored on a 55-yard touchdown with 37 seconds left in the half.
Perquimans trimmed the deficit to 21-12 at halftime.
In the second half, the Aces got a break.
Hunter connected with Antwan Harris for a pass play. A Holmes defender approached Antwan Harris from the side and knocked the ball out for a fumble. Edenton recovered the fumble near midfield.
Holmes ended the drive after the fumble with a White 14-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 28-12 with 7:25 to go in the third.
The Perquimans offense struggled to establish the run and throw the ball consistently as the Holmes defense disrupted its offense.
Holmes added a touchdown runs by Wilson in the third (27-yards) and another in the fourth quarter (54-yards).
The Aces forced the Pirates into multiple turnovers in the game.
Those included an interception and fumble recovery by TyShiem Harris, an interception at the end of the game by White and a recovered onside kick.