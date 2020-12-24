Camden County, Currituck County, John A. Holmes, Northeastern, Pasquotank County and Perquimans County participated in a virtual high school swimming meet Saturday, Dec. 12.
The Aces swam at the Elizabeth City YMCA, while the others were timed at their home pools. The times were compiled together and ranked after every team was done swimming.
Virtual meets are used this season to limit the amount of teams at one location during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Currituck won the meet with a combined team score of 171, while Pasquotank was second (96) and John A. Holmes placed third (42). The Aces girls' squad placed fourth (13), while the boys' team placed third (29).
The Camden girls’ 200 medley relay team of Caroline Oneal, Mackenzie Boose, Paige Strecker and Tatiana Miller won the event with a time of three minutes, 1.44 seconds.
Boose posted the fastest time in the girls’ 50 freestyle with a time of 36.66 seconds.
Strecker won the girls’ 100 butterfly (1:18.51) and the 100 backstroke (1:21.77).
The Currituck boys’ 200 medley relay team of Andrew Sarnowski, Caleb Noerr, Gabriel Hanke and Nolan Waugh won the event with a time of 2:28.88.
The Currituck boys’ freestyle relay of Sarnowski, Waugh, Preston Hill, and AJ Bartolotta won the event with a time of 2:10.31.
Sarnowski posted the fastest time in the boys’ 200 freestyle (2:42.55) and the 100 breaststroke (1:31.51).
Noerr had the best time in the boys’ 200 IM (3:34.46), while Hanke won the boys’ 100 butterfly (1:16.80).
Currituck’s Alexis Martine won the girls 200 freestyle with a time of 3:13.02.
Annabella O’Donnell won the girls’ 400 freestyle with a time of 6:12.60.
The Currituck girls’ 200 freestyle relay team of Marley Renner, Erynn Hall, Callie Basnett and Mary Indoe won the event with a time of 2:40.59.
The Currituck girls’ 400 freestyle relay team of Martine, O’Donnell, Basnett and Emma Waugh won the event with a time of 6:24:42.
Holmes’ Jonathan Bass won the boys’ 100 backstroke with a time of 1:41:29.
The Edenton boys’ 400 freestyle relay team of Bass, Brayden Johnson, Patrick Cranford and Camp Morris won the event with a time of 6:23.01.
Northeastern’s Wyatt Johnson won the boys’ 50 freestyle with a time of 28.26 seconds and the boys’ 100 freestyle (1:14.78).
Pasquotank’s Chandler Walton posted the fastest time in the boys’ 400 freestyle (7:27.55), while Aalysah McClease won the girls’ 100 breaststroke (1:44.76).
Perquimans’ Joliegh Connor had the best time in the girls’ 200 IM (3:01.46) and in the girls’ 100 freestyle (1:20.73). Her 14 points put the Pirates' girls' swim team in third place. She is the only swimmer on the team.