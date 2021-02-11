The John A. Holmes High School winter 2021 boys’ soccer season is underway.
Like all high school programs in the state, the Aces are trying to navigate the 2021 season amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association moved the start of the soccer season from mid-August to late January because of the virus.
The NCHSAA has limited the number of regular season matches to 14.
Holmes is off to a 0-2 start to the winter 2021 season after non-conference matches against Pasquotank County and Northeastern.
The Aces return five starters from the fall 2019 team that won 13 games and earned a berth in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs in the East Region.
Jonathan Bermudez (senior, midfield), Jonathan Salinas (senior, midfield and defense), Jacob Colon (senior, goalkeeper), Loghan Wagner (sophomore, midfield) and Axel Preciado (sophomore, defense and midfield) all started in 2019 and are expected to start this winter.
Cameron Byrum (senior, defender and midfield), Brayden Johnson (senior, midfield) and Eddie Chavez (sophomore, midfield and defense) are expected to be in the starting lineup this season.
Underclass players Mark Perez (freshman, defense), Connor Copeland (freshman, forward and midfield) and Cole Doughtery (freshman, midfeld) are expected to contribute this season.
John A. Holmes head coach Thomas Di Martino noted the team has been impacted by COVID-19 and academic related losses.
The coach noted Edenton is very young and said the team will play three freshmen and three sophomores this season.
The coach added in past seasons, the program had the depth to field varsity and junior varsity teams.
Due to swimming and basketball seasons also occurring during the soccer campaign, the soccer program has 14 athletes available.
During the fall 2019 season, Holmes had 25 players listed on its roster.
The Aces will aim to compete for the 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference championship with Manteo, Camden County, Perquimans County and Gates County this winter.
Holmes finished the 2019 campaign with a 13-8-1 overall record with a 5-3 record in the conference to finish third in the league behind first place Manteo and second place Camden.