EDENTON — Steamers’ outfielder Ryan Kay stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the eighth.
The Clams trailed the Greenbrier Knights by a run and had squandered several opportunities earlier in the game. Kay took a hefty swing through the first pitch he saw and missed.
After seeing two pitches outside the zone, Kay acted on what Steamers manager Marshall McDonald had preached to his team all afternoon leading up to the game: Attacking on favorable counts where a fastball is likely.
The next pitch, the West Virginia State outfielder ripped a double into right center field, plating all three runners and giving the Steamers a 5-3 lead in which they’d never return to the Knights. It was the first home win of the year for the Clams and improved them to 2-3 overall, 2-2 in the PCL East division.
Tuesday night got off to a rough start for the Steamers and starter Daniel Willie. Leadoff man Jose Cazorla reached on base due to an error, third baseman Trent Hanchey singled and after shortstop Joe Traversa struck out, Warren Bailey came to the plate. The first baseman drove the second pitch he saw over the wall in right center field wall, giving Greenbrier a 3-0 lead.
After that, Willie kept the Knights’ lineup in check. He pitched six innings, allowed two earned (three total) runs and struck out five. He allowed just one hit in his last three innings, inducing a number of ground balls and keeping hitters off balance.
Meanwhile, the Steamers chipped away offensively.
First, it was Aaron Copeland taking the first ball of the second inning over the right field fence for a solo home run. Two innings later, Joe Haney hit a sacrifice fly with runners on second and third to score Anthony Stehlin for the Clams’ second run.
For a few innings, the Steamers were reminiscent of their struggles from Monday night. After going 1-9 with runners in scoring position against Tarboro, the team was 0-6 through seven innings on Tuesday night.
The Edenton bullpen held strong while the bats were stifling. Sam Duncan allowed two hits but got out of the inning cleanly in the seventh inning. Spencer Ambrose struck out one and induced a double play in the eighth inning.
And then, the bats found their way.
Jackson Hipp, Copeland and Anthony Stehlin all singled to start the eighth inning to load the bases. The heart of the order gave the team a stroke of life with no one out in the inning. One out later, Kay stepped into the box.
Four pitches later, the California kid left the hero of Tuesday night’s game.
The lead was all the Steamers needed. Right hander Michael Allen closed the door on the evening, striking out two, putting the Knights down in order to end the game.
The 5-3 win snapped a two-game losing skid and kicked off a three game homestead for the Steamers.
Edenton 3, Wake Forest 2: It wasn’t the hardest hit ball. It didn’t look like it was going to land fair. However, the bloop that Chase Bruno put down the right field line in the bottom of the seventh inning got the job done.
With the game tied at two in the seventh inning, the shortstop skied a ball that landed in no man’s land just inches away from the line. Second baseman Brian Hama raced home from second base and gave the Steamers a 3-2 lead over the Wake Forest Fungo that they never relinquished.
Both sides struggled to get going out the plate and put a premium on scoring opportunities throughout the game.
The Steamers broke through first in the second inning. First baseman Jacob Mustain grounded a ball down the right field line that it found its way to the corner. Hustling the entire way through, he slid into third base with the Clams’ first triple of the season.
Two batters later, third baseman Casey Haire hit a hard ground ball towards the first baseman and the ball kicked off his glove, allowing Haire to reach base and Mustain to score. The play was ruled a hit due to its difficulty, giving Haire his first RBI of the year.
Meanwhile, starter Daniel Rutherford was putting together a great start on the mound. The left hander’s second start of the summer went just as his first did, not allowing a run once again. His final statline was five innings pitched, four hits and six strikeouts.
Steamers’ right hander Blake Gipson came in relief and ran into some trouble, allowing three straight hits in the sixth innings to start it. The third hit was an Austin Williams RBI double to tie the game as Hogan Stallings came around to score.
Two batters later, a ground out by Eli Meredith plated Will Gamble to give the Fungo a 2-1 lead.
After the offense left right fielder Hunter Cole on second base in the bottom of the sixth, left hander Clark Dearman came in relief for his first appearance as a Steamer.
He certainly did not disappoint. The Presbyterian College pitcher struck out all six batters that he faced, getting the Clams through the seventh and eighth inning.
In the bottom half of the seventh, catcher Allen Brown walked with one out. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, to third on a groundout by left fielder Joe Haney and scored on a wild pitch to Hama. Hama went on to walk and stole a base, bringing up Bruno.
The shortstop did what his manager says he does best, just making contact. A blooper towards the line dropped and plated Hama. The Steamers took a 3-2 lead and handed the ball to its lockdown bullpen.
From Dearman, Steamers’ manager Marshall McDonald handed the ball to Anthony Stehlin. The right hander had a night off in the field, usually serving as the team’s shortstop, and came in to secure his second save of the season.
Much like Dearman before him, Stehlin struck out the side. The Clams claimed a 3-2 win and moved to 3-3 on the season.
The bullpen retired 12 straight to end the game, 10 of which by way of the strikeout. The numbers become even more impressive when you consider that all nine batters in the Wake Forest lineup were struck out for the final nine outs by Dearman and Stehlin.
After four straight days of games, the Steamers will have Thursday off before playing a weekend full of PCL East opponents. Friday night is a home matchup against the Tarboro River Bandits. Saturday night, the Steamers return the favor and travel to Tarboro Municipal Stadium to face the River Bandits again. Finally, Sunday brings the Greenbrier Knights back to town for a doubleheader.