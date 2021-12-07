EDENTON- Hannah Pippins was all smiles when she entered the library at John A. Holmes on Friday.
The room was filled with family, friends, coaches and faculty. Friday will be a day that Hanna will never forget, signing a letter of intent to Barton College for softball, amongst the people she loves, respects and cares for.
The library was decorated with Aces décor and trimmed with Barton colors and paraphernalia. The tables displayed pictures of Hanna playing softball. The signing table showcased Hannah’s glove, helmet and favorite bat along with her shockwave travel jersey. It was truly a time of celebration.
“My four years here have been pretty good. This year has been a little harder because of COVID. But for the most part, I had a really good four years here” stated Hannah.
Hannah continued, “My four years playing softball have been amazing, I loved having my dad coaching me, he’s been the best part about it. I love all the girls that I have play with.”
Hannah shared the skills she had to offer Barton.
“I’m really good at defense in the outfield and infield. I’m really not a home run hitter, I’m a get on base type of hitter because I’m pretty quick,” said Hanna.
Besides playing softball at Barton College, Hannah is looks to obtain others things. “I’m looking to get really good life experience and making new friends and get a job as a nurse,” added Hanna.
Coach JP Pippins, who is also Hannah’s dad, stated emotionally, “I told Hannah at an early age she had to worked for everything. She has been practicing that ever since.”
Coach Pippins continued, “She has been good for our program and team. I hate to lose her, in more ways then one. But she will definitely be an asset to any team she plays for. She gives 110 percent all the time.”
Shockwave Coach Quintin Chappell shared “Hanna plays with her whole heart.”
Hannah’s volleyball coach Brandi Richardson added, “She has a great attitude and is a fierce player. She leaves it all on the court. When you get to Barton do what you know to do.”
Hannah’s hard work on the softball hasn’t gone unrewarded. In 2019 Hannah was selected as the 1A All District Player, Daily Advance All-Area Team, AAC All-Conference, Academic All Conference, Edenton Aces Defensive MVP and Powerade State Games Gold Medal Winner.
In 2021, Hannah would continue working hard. The hard work paid off again as she was selected 1A District 1 Player of the Year, 1A All-State Team, The Daily Advance All Area Team, ACC All-Conference, Academic All Conference, Edenton Aces Player of the Year and Powereade State Games Gold Medal Winner.
Hannah’s work ethics rolled over in to volleyball, where she was named the 2020 AAC All-Conference Team and All Academic.
This spring will be Hannah Pippins last year in her Aces’ uniform. She will start her first semester at Barton College in September 2022.