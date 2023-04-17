EDENTON — After squandering a three-run lead with a couple of errors and seemingly giving Perquimans all the momentum in the second inning, one big swing in the fourth inning turned things around the rest of the way for the John A. Holmes softball team.
The Lady Aces — playing as the road team on their home field thanks to a pregame coin flip to finish the 2023 Albemarle Easter Tournament on Tuesday, April 11 — got the lift from cleanup hitter Madison Griffin.
With no one out in the top of the third, Griffin got a hold of a pitch and hit it over the fence to dead-center field for a three-run home run to give Edenton a 6-5 lead.
What seemed destined to be a tight game between two teams then turned into a rout as the Lady Aces won 13-6.
“The three-run home run put us right back on top and the girls stayed up and got positive, and they kept right on hitting,” Holmes head coach J.P. Pippins said.
The Lady Aces (10-6), who beat Lawrence Academy 19-3 on Monday and lost to Pamlico 5-4 a few hours earlier on Tuesday in the Easter tournament, started off their final game of the event hot on offense.
Chloe Chappell worked a one-out walk in the top of the first, leading to a string of three straight singles from Hannah Meads, Griffin and Reagan Privott. The latter two hits lead to the first two runs of the game.
Privott would force a throw on a steal attempt to second, which allowed Griffin to score from third to make it 3-0.
But Perquimans (12-4) got one back in the bottom half on a one-run single from Lilly Winslow and in the bottom of the second, the Lady Pirates took advantage of Edenton mistakes.
A dropped ball in the infield by the Lady Aces with one out allowed Morgan Baccus to reach base. Kenley Stallings followed with a single and Elizabeth Gregory hit a line drive just fair down the left-line for a one-run double to cut the Lady Aces' lead to 3-2.
Both runners in scoring position then scored on a badly fielded sacrifice-bunt attempt by Heather Smith. All of a sudden, Perquimans was up 4-3. Kaydee Hunter then had a two-out RBI hit to give the Lady Pirates a 5-3 lead.
The lead didn't last long, however. The top of the third began with a Perquimans error, a double by Meads and the three-run shot by Griffin.
The trio would be the first of 10 batters to come to the plate in the inning.
Morgan Byrum came in to relieve Perquimans starter Bree Shephard six batters into the inning and she nearly got out of a bases-loaded jam with a ground ball and strikeout on back-to-back hitters. However, Marley Harrell squeezed one more run home for Edenton with a single up the middle, giving the Lady Aces a 7-5 lead.
Edenton starter Mia Hoffer, who pitched a complete game, worked her way out of a jam in the bottom of the third and the Lady Aces put the game out of reach in the following frame.
Again in the fourth, Edenton had 10 runners come to the plate. This time, the Lady Aces scored six times.
A couple of wild pitches with no one out netted the Lady Aces two runs. Jordan Ward and Harrell plated runs with one-run singles. After another error scored a run, Chappell made it 13-5 with a one-run, line-drive double into the right-center gap.
Meads and Chappell both had three-hit days as Griffin finished with two hits and a game-high four RBIs, and Harrell and Privott both contributed two RBIs in the win.
“Good year so far,” Pippins said. “We have a pretty good team, we just have to find a way to get some base hits when we have runners in scoring position.”
The Lady Pirates scored one final run in the fifth on a Gregory groundout. She would lead the Perquimans with two RBIs. Smith also went 3-for-4.
Prior to their game against Holmes, the Lady Pirates defeated Currituck 9-2 in the second-to-last game of the Easter tournament.
Also the home team in this one, Perquimans used a big six-run fifth inning to break the game wide open against the Lady Knights.
The Lady Pirates went up 1-0 early after a one-out double by Hunter in the first was followed by a stolen base and a one-run single by Lilly Winslow.
Currituck pitcher Addyson Romanczyk, though, wouldn't allow another run in her four-inning start.
Perquimans starter Bristyl Riddick kept the Lady Knights (5-6) quiet offensively for the most part until the fourth inning when one swing from Kendra Daniels tied up the game. Daniels crushed a two-out, 0-2 pitch over the left-center field fence; the ball smacked the ECU Health sign.
But the Lady Pirates, quieted by Romanczyk, were happy to face a new pitcher in Kailey Bryant to start the bottom of the fifth. Gregory hit Bryant's first pitch into right-center field for a leadoff double.
Currituck briefly caught a break when Currituck catcher Mirenda Shields' attempt to catch Gregory stealing third initially seemed to go awry. Shields' throw hit the batting helmet of hitter Heather Smith and sailed more than 60 feet, striking the top of the third base dugout.
But the umpiring crew sent Gregory back to second and called Smith out on batter's interference, ruling she was out of the batter’s box.
But the Lady Pirates went right back to work. After Hunter hit a one-run double, Winslow followed with a single and she scored on Bristyl Riddick's two-run home run.
Just like that, Perquimans led 5-1. A double steal and one-run double from Lilah Byrum later, the Lady Pirates stretched their lead to 7-1.
Including Winslow's 4-for-4, 2-RBI performance, Perquimans' 2-4 hitters finished 9-for-11 with five of the team’s RBIs. Hunter and Riddick both went 3-for-4 with one and two RBIs, respectively.
“That was big. Any time you get your leadoffs on, it gets contagious,” Perquimans head coach Ricky Stallings said. “When they’re hitting, everyone else feels like they can hit.”