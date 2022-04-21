EDENTON — The wind was blowing out to left field Saturday night at Park Avenue Field in Edenton for the semifinal game of the Albemarle Easter Softball Tournament.
For those that stayed from early evening into the dark night, they saw a very well-played, action-packed contest between two of the better teams in our area.
Both teams made multiple trips to long-ball city. Perquimans High School crashed two home runs, while John Holmes recorded four round-trippers. The two teams totaled 34 base hits and there were five lead changes. Edenton trailed 10-8 in the bottom of the fifth inning, but scored twice to tie the score.
Then, the Aces scored five runs in the sixth inning to complete their third comeback of the game, and prevail over the Pirates by the final score of 15-10.
“That is the strength of our team, putting the bat on the ball,” said Holmes coach J.P. Pippins. “They never give up on any at bats, every player fights all the way. It doesn’t bother us to be behind, we know we can score runs. We were down five runs to Lawrence Academy in the earlier game today and came back to win (15-13). We have a very difficult schedule, but we know we can compete with anybody.”
Perquimans took an early lead with two runs in the top of the first inning. With one out, Lilly Winslow beat out an infield hit. The freshman moved to second on a groundout, and then scored on a ringing double to right center by Indya Long.
The next hitter, Jewel Benton lofted a short fly ball to right field. The outfielder got her hands on it but could not complete the catch as Long scored easily. Catcher Jordan Ward then threw out Benton attempting to steal to end the inning.
The score stayed that way until the bottom of the second inning. Ashlee Richardson got things started for the Aces with a line single to centerfield. After a pop out, Ward singled to left, and then Molly Cobb laid down a bunt. The throw to first got away, and Richardson scored Edenton’s first run.
That brought up team captain Hannah Pippins, the leadoff hitter, shortstop, and prime igniter of the Holmes offense. The senior lofted a high fly ball down the left-field line. The ball caromed off the foul pole above the fence for a 3-run homer and Edenton took the lead 4-2.
The Pirates came right back in the top of the third. Kaileigh Nixon and Bristyl Riddick worked bases on balls around a fly out. Long then blistered a liner to left field for a two-run double. After Benton kept the rally going with a base hit, Kaitlyn Votava came to the plate with two on base. With a 1-1 count, the senior fouled off an attempted bunt. That turned out well for the Pirates.
On the next pitch, Votava launched a deep drive to left center. The ball cracked off the Vidant Hospital sign for a three run blast, and Perquimans had retaken the lead at 7-4.
Perhaps inspired by Bruce Springsteen’s “Glory Days” played between innings, the Aces came right back with their own power surge in the bottom of the third. Reagan Privott, who played an outstanding third base for Edenton, blasted a 3-2 pitch high over the wall in centerfield to cut into the Pirate lead.
One out later, Brooke Pierce got into the fun. The junior stroked a line drive that carried over the left field fence and the score was now 7-6. Perquimans got the next two outs to hold their narrow advantage.
Edenton accomplished their second comeback in the bottom of the fourth. Pippins, who got on base with an infield hit, would score on a clutch two-out double by freshman pitcher Mia Hoffer. Her pinch-runner would then score on a run scoring single up the middle by Privott. The Aces had again flipped the scoreboard and led 8-7.
The Pirates wasted no time in the top of the fifth. After Riddick singled, the Perquimans big bat Long stepped in. Normally the shortstop, the freshman was catching tonight. It didn’t affect her swing. She cracked a no-doubt 2-run homer well over the centerfield fence. It was her third hit of the night and 5th RBI in the contest.
The Pirates would score once more when Kenly Stallings doubled down the right field line to score Votava.
The Aces had to climb the mountain again. It started with a Cobb double, and she would come around on a rare Pirate miscue, a bad throw on an infield hit. Hoffer would then get her second game-tying hit, scoring Madison Griffin with a single over shortstop.
The game tied at 10-10, Edenton held Perquimans scoreless in the sixth. A shrewd move was to issue an intentional walk to Long with two outs and a runner on second. Hoffer then got a strikeout to end the inning.
The bottom of the sixth saw Holmes score five times to put the game out of reach. They bunched four hits, and a hit batsman to score twice, and then Marley Harrell came up with two on and two out. The sophomore already had two hits in the game, and she had made some difficult plays in centerfield. Harrell squared up the first pitch, and smacked it high over the centerfield wall, a 3-run shot that produced the final score. Perquimans loaded the bases in their final chance, but Pippins gloved a hard liner to end the game.
“Yes, it was a long day,” said Perquimans coach Ricky Stallings, whose team had beaten Lawrence Academy 16-4 in the late afternoon game. “We were playing players in different positions from normal. Our team is very young, especially the infield, but we are putting the bat on the ball very well. The game could have gone either way, but give Edenton credit, they are a good hitting team.”