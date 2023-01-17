Edenton - A non-conference varsity girls contest between the visiting Riverside Lady Knights and the hosting John A. Holmes Lady Aces took place on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
The play in the game allowed both teams to work on fundamentals and game strategies. But, by the intensity of the game play, one would have thought it was the third round of the playoffs.
The Aces scored the first two baskets to take a quick 4-0 lead over the Knights. The Knights answered back with an “and-one” from Zihanna Lightfoot. Lightfoot was unable to secure the free-throw attempt.
Holmes double tapped the rim with baskets from Ellie Spear and Chloe Chappell increasing the Aces lead, 8-2.
By the last two minutes of the first quarter, the Aces established a seven-point lead (17-10) while the Knights continued to play catch-up.
The first quarter ended with the Knights trailing, 22-11.
The first couple of minutes in the second quarter was filled with turnovers, traveling infractions and missed shots. But Riverside’s Zion Jenkins broke the curse and drained a much-need three ball and closed the distance to 22-14.
Holmes once again double tapped the basket with shots from Spear and Chappell, which increased the Aces' lead to 25-16.
The second quarter slowly passed by due to the fouling and infractions being called. Through it all, Holmes was able to generate five more points and Riverside found three points ending the first half with the Aces leading 30-19.
The third quarter started with Chappell missing two free throws from the charity stripe and Riverside only making one of two shots from the free throw line.
The teams ran the court back and forth out of control and turned the ball over time after time and time again. Traveling calls were frequent in this quarter as well as fouls.
Throughout all the chaos, Riverside quietly chipped away at the 11-point deficit. The Aces only scored one basket the whole third quarter and, when the buzzer sounded ending the third quarter, the Knights were back in the game and only down by five, 32-27.
The fourth and final quarter started with a basket from Ellie Spear, followed by three consecutive baskets from the Knights’ Zion Jenkins, Kandance Clemmons and Bailey Hughes.
That six-point run brought the Knights within one point, 34-33, with 4:14 left on the clock.
Holmes began to pull away as Spear answered the call again with a two-pointer from the field and an additional point from the free throw line increasing the Aces score to 37-33.
After a made free throw by Tia Medina of Riverside, the Aces responded with a two-pointer from Mariah Miller and a back-braking trifecta from Kate Foster.
The Knights called a time-out with the Aces leading 42-34.
Both Holmes and Riverside exchanged baskets and both teams alternated at the free throw line. The Knights just didn’t have enough time to close the gap as Holmes continued to pour in points.
The buzzer sounded ending the fourth quarter with the Aces beating the Knights 48-39.
The Aces traveled to Camden County last Friday to play the Bruins in a conference game. The Lady Aces fell short in the first quarter and were down 8-7.
Holmes made the proper corrections and cruised through the remaining three quarters to secure a 37-29 conference victory over the Bruins.
The Aces will host the conference counterpart Hertford County Bears this Friday, Jan. 20.
Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.