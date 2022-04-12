EDENTON- The John A. Holmes Aces won their home soccer game against the Pasquotank High School Panthers by a score of 9-0.
This victory gives the Aces a 9-4 overall record and a 5-3 standing in the Northeastern Coastal Conference record, placing them in fourth in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
The Aces came out full steam ahead as sophomore Liza Bond scored the first goal within 50 seconds of the start of the match.
The Panthers goalkeeper was in for a long match as the Aces constantly launched offensive assaults from every angle. Pasquotank didn’t have an answer for the speed and agility of Holmes’ frontline which attested to the eight goals that were scored in the first half.
The Aces defense held firm and restricted the Panthers movement from crossing mid-field, and if they did the Aces would immediately regain control.
Holmes shared the wealth amongst themselves as eight players scored a combined nine goals, with eight of them were scored in the first half and last one scored in the second with a little over 18 minutes remaining on the clock. The game was stopped due to the nine-goal rule.
Edenton’s Leslie Carpiette-Hernadez, Ellie Spears, Liza Bond, Sydney Spear, Bailey Rinehart, Autumn Williford, Hannah Hoffman chipped in one goal each, while Shamiya Leary contributed two goals.
Holmes will travel to play fifth place Camden County at 5 p.m. in a conference match on Monday, April 25.