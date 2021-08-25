EDENTON- The John A. Holmes Aces hosted the Cape Hatteras Hurricanes in a non-conference volleyball match last Friday.
Despite the difference in their offensive strategies, the teams seemed evenly match. But unfortunately the Aces came up short in three sets.
The Lady Hurricanes won in three set: 25-22, 25-18 and 25-21.
The Aces will host Bear Grass Charter School today (Thursday), with the varsity game slated for 6 p.m. Then at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug 31 Riverside will be visiting the Aces at home for non-conference match.