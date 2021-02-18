GATESVILLE — The John A. Holmes High School girls’ basketball team lost to Gates County 43-42 Friday, Feb. 12, at Gates County High School.
According to statistics provided from MaxPreps.com, the Lady Red Barons were led by seniors Cailyn Nowell, who scored 19 points, while Jaliyah Riddick who scored 12 points.
John A. Holmes 29, First Flight 28: The Aces (7-3) defeated the Nighthawks (9-1) in a non-conference game Tuesday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
According to MaxPreps.com, First Flight’s Elizabeth Clagett scored 14 points.
The Lady Aces were scheduled to host Manteo on Tuesday and Gates County on Wednesday, after press deadline.
They are scheduled to travel to Perquimans today, February 18, for a 6 p.m. game. It will be the last game of the regular season
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
The Aces boys’ basketball team regular season has ended. The team was 9-1 overall, 5-0 in the Albemarle Athletic Conference.