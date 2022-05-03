EDENTON — Coming out of spring break, the Camden softball team immediately faced their two toughest tests in conference play on back-to-back days.
Currituck and John A. Holmes both entered Monday tied for second place in the Northeastern Coastal Conference behind the Lady Bruins with respective chances to give Camden its first conference loss of the season.
Instead, Camden dispatched them both. After defeating Currituck 12-1 on Monday, the Lady Bruins did the same to John A. Holmes in Edenton with a 14-0 result in five innings Tuesday to take a stranglehold of first place.
Camden now has a three-game buffer on both with three games to go in conference play and will officially lock it up with one more win without any chance of a tiebreaker coming into play.
“We’re hitting the ball up and down the lineup,” Camden head coach Charles Nash said. “We did yesterday and did again today. Really started during the Easter tournament.”
After scoreless first innings pitched by Camden pitcher Morgen Brewton and Edenton pitcher Mia Hoffer, the Lady Bruins (14-2, 9-0 NCC) got it going offensively in the top of the second.
Ruby Arnette led off with a line drive single over the third baseman and made it to second on an error, with Brewton reaching base after her on another error to put runners on the corners.
Brewton’s pinch-runner Aaliyah Anderson attempted to steal in the next at-bat and even though she was thrown out by catcher Hannah Meads, Arnette came home on a double steal for the game’s first run.
Sydney Tatum finished that at-bat with a single as Cayleigh Martin reached base safely after that due to another error.
“Can’t make six errors against a good team and expect to come out on the winning side of it,” Pippins said.
Tessa Dodson worked a walk to load the bases and Kamryn Nash launched a line drive off the left-center field fence for a two-run double and 3-0 lead.
Carlyn Tanis followed suit with a sacrifice fly and Peyton Carver singled home Nash for the fifth-and-final run of the second inning.
Edenton (9-9, 6-3 NCC) kept the score at 5-0 through the top of the third as the next half-inning brought what would end up being its best scoring chance of the game.
Brooke Pierce singled to lead it off and with one out, Hannah Pippins walked for the second time and Meads singled on a line drive up the middle to load the bases.
Brewton, however, got out of it by forcing a shallow pop-up to center from Madison Griffin and getting Marley Harrell to hit a hard ground ball to third for the final out.
The junior pitched all five innings for Camden allowing three hits and two walks
Tuesday’s fourth inning began with a bang as Dodson, the Lady Bruins’ nine-hole hitter, hit a solo home run over the left field fence.
It was her first homer ever.
“When you hit the ball solid, that’s what can happen,” Nash said. “That was cool, I’m happy for her.”
The home run was the first of four runs in the inning for Camden as Kamryn Nash and Tanis followed with back-to-back singles and Carver hit both of them home with a double for an 8-0 lead.
Morgan Gallop’s ground out to second force by new Edenton pitcher Brooke Pierce was the first out of the frame, but it came with an RBI to make it 9-0.
A second five-run inning came for Camden in the fifth inning as five straight balls in play resulted in one run coming home each time.
Tanis, Gallop and Arnette had one-run singles, with Carver doubling home a run in between and Brewton finishing the streak with a fielder’s choice RBI for the 14-0 score.
Carver led the Lady Bruins offensively with a 3-for-4 day that had two doubles and four runs knocked in as Dodson went 2-for-2 with the aforementioned home run and walk. Nash went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Edenton and Camden face each other again Friday in Camden.
“Mentally, we weren’t here today and didn’t show up,” Pippins said. “Camden wins the conference and now we try to get second.”