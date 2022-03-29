EDENTON - The John A. Holmes varsity softball team lost last Tuesday’s home non-conference game against Riverside High School in extra innings, by a score of 11-9.
Riverside’s bats were already hot as they jumped out with a three-run advantage in the top of the first inning.
Lead off hitter and speedster Ty’Hiere Wooten was walked in her first at bat. Subsequently, she would score the first run of the game after stealing second and being brought home by a bad throw to third.
Abbie Cargile scored after getting on base with a successful bunt of her own and a base hit from teammate Peyton Lane.
The Knights tallied an additional run after a double to center field by Erica Sturgill.
Holmes put together a two-run inning quickly.
Lead-off batter Hannah Pippins was hit by a pitch placing her on first base. Pippins wasn’t satisfied so she committed larceny of base, moving herself in scoring position. Hannah Meads was walked, but not before Pippins advanced to third on a passed ball.
A sacrifice bunt by Madison Griffin advanced Meads to second base. Marley Harrell smacked an RBI-double to right field, scoring both runners. Back-to-back strike-outs closed the first frame.
The Knights went scoreless in the top of the second, but Aces were able to manufacture a run after being walked twice and one run on a Meads double.
At the end of two innings the score was knotted at three-all.
Neither team scored again until the fourth inning.
Riverside’s Jailyn Rondeau got onboard with a single. But an error on the defense awarded a spot on second base.
Melaina Blount put down a successful bunt, but another Aces’ error scored the runner and advanced Blount to second base. Coming to the plate with one out Wooten pops up a fly ball which is caught and thrown to second base for the out on Blount. The top of the inning ended 4-3, Riverside
The Aces came to bat with vengeance. Mia Hoffer and Molly Cobb started the streak with two successful bunts placing them on first and second respectively.
A sacrifice bunt by Pippens advanced runners to second and third base. Meads slapped a shot toward the pitcher scoring one run. A single by Griffin advances a runner to third on an error charged to the defense scoring another run.
Holmes scored another run, but ended the inning leaving runners on second and third base. Homes regained the lead, 6-4.
The fifth inning was uneventful, but the sixth inning showed the tenacity of both teams as the end of regulation had the scored tie at 7-all.
In the top of the eight, Cargile was walked then stole second base successfully. Hayes connected for a clean base hit, placing runners on first and second. With two outs, following a flyout, and runners on first and second, Kate Cope delivered a single.
Two outs, bases loaded Erica Sturgill smashed the ball deep to center field. Going, going, gone! A two-out grand slam over center field with room to spare. The next batter grounded out. The Knights now winning by four, 11-7.
The Aces fought back diligently but came up short by two runs.
Peyton Lane was the winning pitcher of the game for Riverside.
