EDENTON — Playing their fifth game in six days, it might have been understandable if Currituck Lady Knights soccer was a bit tired as Wednesday night’s road game against John A. Holmes, who had won five of its first six games of the season, began.
In fact, it looked like the Lady Aces were poised to take full advantage of tired Currituck legs when Bailey Rinehart scored for an Edenton lead less than 90 seconds in.
But the Lady Knights found their legs once the goal was scored and ended their third game in as many days with a convincing 5-1 victory in the two teams’ first meeting since 2019.
“After that goal that Bailey scored, they realized, ‘Wait a second, this is for real. We have to tighten up,’” Currituck head coach Madison Phillips said. “Noticed a couple things they were doing defensively that I changed around, changed some of my attacking players around and made a couple defensive substitutions and it made a difference.”
Currituck (3-2, 2-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) answered the Lady Aces’ opening goal a little more than 10 minutes later when senior midfielder Jasmine Gorney stole the ball and got herself in position to kick the ball in the back of the net to tie the match up.
John A. Holmes (5-2, 1-1 NCC) struggled to maintain possession for much of the game as its next real chance at a goal came more than 30 minutes after Rinehart’s 15th goal of the season, which was set up by a cross from freshman Emma Parrish. But Currituck goalkeeper Grace Walls made the stop.
Edenton head coach Robert Turner noted that Currituck was beating his team in the passing game and that the 3A team was physically bigger.
The Lady Knights grabbed their first lead of the game after a foul occurred just outside of the penalty area to the left of the goal with under 17 minutes remaining in the first half.
Currituck was rewarded with a free kick from sophomore Lisa Phillips, who kicked the ball past an Edenton wall of players, hit the left hand of goalkeeper Amanda Turner and into the top right corner of the net.
Gorney extended the Lady Knights’ lead with about 4:30 remaining when she ran with the ball toward the net inside the box, tripped herself up but regathered herself to get up and roll the ball into the net for a 3-1 lead. That lead stood at halftime.
It was the second of what would be a four-goal night for Gorney.
“She’s a solid player and leader in the center of the field,” Phillips said. “A lot of the time, she spends more time trying to set plays up for other players. It was great to see her be able to get on the attack today.”
Phillips noted that John A. Holmes’s defense of Lisa Phillips opened up the opportunity for Gorney to be more aggressive.
Gorney netted the only two goals from either side in the second half to help Currituck pull away for a second NCC win.
She scored on a short assist from Hailey Drane inside the box that led to a short shot for a 4-1 lead with about 24:30 remaining and scored again seven minutes later after an assist from Kaylee Campbell-Sinchongco from the left side.
Despite the loss for Edenton, Turner is happy with the start of the season as the Lady Aces have won five of their first seven games.
The goal, he said, is to beat out the 2A schools within the Northeastern Coastal Conference for a chance to win the conference this season. Facing Currituck provided a good barometer for his team.
“I think we’re where we want to be,” Turner said. “We struck first. We proved that we could do it, we just couldn’t sustain it.”
For Currituck, which just began its season last Friday, Phillips says he’s cautiously optimistic about what his girls could do this season.
“I like what I see from the players,” he said. “I got a lot of young talent, a lot of leadership from a couple of my seniors, a lot of good technical play. It’s just going to be a matter of getting their styles of play to gel.”