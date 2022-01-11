EDENTON — John A. Holmes Aces hosted 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal Conference rival Currituck Knights Friday.
The Aces improved their record to 2-1 and are currently sitting third in the league, after defeating Currituck 48-40.
Currituck made their intentions known, as they started with a three-pointer from Octavia Everette within two minutes of the tipoff. But the Holmes team was not phased as Linza Bond committed larceny of a basketball which translated into two-points. The Knights would temporarily hold a one point lead, 3-2.
Currituck’s aggressive defense sent Sydney Spears and Kaci Drew to the free throw line. They were only able to one of two of their attempts, however those baskets put the Aces ahead 5-3.
Knights’ Makenly Gaither answered with a basket, knotting the score at five.
The Knights defense placed Sydney Spear on the charity strip again, but this time she collected both attempts and placed the Aces back in the lead 7-5.
Aces’ junior Carson Ray made a long-range connection for a trifecta, bumping the Aces lead to 10-5.
Edenton would not score for the remainder of the quarter, but it wasn’t so for the Knights as Ebani Bailey added a bucket to the scorebooks. With the last seconds of the first quarter ticking away, the Knights’ Riley Parker took a shot under the boards and scored the put back at the buzzer. The first quarter would end with Holmes leading, 10-9.
With just a minute gone in the second quarter, Currituck would earn its first basket with a Gaither fast break. But Holmes answered back with two points from Drew.
The Knights spent a time out at 6:43, with the Aces leading 12-11.
Following the timeout, Drew continued with the hot hand for Holmes. Currituck put Drew on the free throw line, but she was only able to make one of the shots from the charity stripe.
Drew stole the ball on Currituck’s next possession and was fouled as she made the basket, but was unable to finish the “and one.” Edenton maintained the lead, 17-11.
Baskets were exchanged as the physicality of the game became more intense and both teams sent their opponent to the free throw line and the game tied at 21 with 2:46 left in the half.
Aces’ sophomore Amarius Oliver was foul and was able to make one of two attempts giving Holmes the lead at halftime, 22-11.
Holmes opened the third quarter with two-points from Dymon Rankins, followed by one free throw made by Linza Bond.
Currituck followed with same combination with Bailey scoring two points and Everette sinking one free throw. Currituck continued to chase Holmes’ lead, 26-24.
But the chase would fall short.
After Knights’ Mackenzie Meekins basket at 2:44, the Aces would go on a 10-point excursion. Oliver contributed six and Sydney Spears added the remaining four of those 10 points. The quarter ended with Currituck facing a 10-point deficit, 36-26.
The Aces started off with the heated hand of Drew. She produced the first two baskets of the fourth quarter improve Holmes’ lead to 40-26.
Gaither was fouled, but couldn’t take advantage of the two free shots.
Aces senior Amanda Turner was fouled and split her free throws, increasing Holmes’ score to 41-26.
Everette was fouled as she made the basket and completed the series with an “and one” which aided the Knights cause 41-29.
Sydney Spears added to her stats with a two-pointer, which helped keep the Knights at bay. But Everette returned the favor with two points of her own.
Holmes used a timeout with 3:30 left to play and the score still in their favor, 44-31.
Dymon Rankins added two points to the Aces’ scorebook and updating the scoreboard to 46-31, Holmes. Subsequently, hot handed Drew was fouled, but only contributed one basket from the charity stripe.
Currituck was forced to use a timeout at 2:43 during a scramble for a loose ball possession.
Bailey was fouled as she missed a three-pointer. She struggled at the line and could only make one of three attempts for the Knights.
The Knights regained possession and Everette hit a trey moving their score ever so slightly to 46-35.
Aces’ senior Olivia Hare found herself at the free throw line and took full advantage of both tries increasing her team lead to 48-35.
Bailey was able to hit a two-pointer with 10 seconds left to play and trailing 48-37. Time-out Currituck.
Currituck was able to get the ball from Holmes, Everette pulled up and hit a three-pointer at the buzzer.
