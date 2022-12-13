EDENTON - The unorthodox game play between Bertie and Holmes left much to be desired.
Turnovers, fouls and mediocre ball-handling made the game stale, but through it all the Aces maintained and were victorious over the Falcons.
Neither team scored for approximately 2:15, when Ace Ellie Spears ended the drought by scoring three consecutive baskets, including a three. This offense surge by Spears put the Aces ahead, 7-0.
Bertie took a time-out with 4:30 left in the quarter to talk things over.
After another two minutes of non-productive offense from either team, Bertie’s center Alexia Dickerson was able to score a bucket on a second chance offensive rebound.
The offenses began to warm up and baskets were exchanged for the remainder of the quarter. The first quarter ended with Spear making two free throws and Holmes leading 13-7.
The Aces opened up the second quarter with a three ball from Spears.
Bertie answered possible three point and one but Armani Bridgett could not sink the free throw though she did increase the score to 16-9, with Holmes still leading.
The Aces dominated the second quarter as they went on a 7-0 run before it was ended by a Dickerson basket and the sound of the buzzer ending the first half with the Aces still ahead, 27-13.
The third quarter started the same as the others, slowly, with at least two minutes expiring before a basket was made.
Dickerson was able to finally receive an inlet pass and was fouled. Dickerson made easy work of the two free throws to improve the Falcons efforts to, 27-15, with 6:45 remaining.
Holmes’ Chloe Chappell silenced the Bertie cheering by dropping a three-ball improving the Aces lead to 30-15.
The Holmes defense sent Dickerson back on the free throw line. Dickerson’s soft touch swooshed both baskets and narrowed the deficit to 30-17.
Simone Williams generated a basket for Bertie which energized the crowd and forced Holmes to take a time-out with 4:19 left to play in the third quarter.
Twelve seconds after the Aces’ time-out, the Falcons sent Chappell to the charity stripe. Chappell successfully completed the task and increased the Aces lead to 32-19.
Dickerson found an opening for a short range jumper and Williams was able to secure one of two free throws. But at the end of the third quarter, the Aces maintained their lead, 32-22.
Bertie opened the fourth quarter with a two-point basket from Williams which was countered by a basket by Holmes’ Kate Foster.
The two teams see-sawed scoring baskets until a time-out was called by Bertie with 5:06 left to play and the Aces still in the lead, 34-26.
The Aces scored the first basket right after the Bertie time-out. But once again baskets were exchanged by both teams.
Bertie’s premiere guard Trianna Smallwood banged a trey-ball bringing the Falcons’ within eight points. Time out, Bertie. The score was 38-30 with 2:03 left in regulation.
Holmes came out of the time-out and scored four quick points, expanding it’s lead. The Falcons desperately tried to regroup but the Aces’ were able to control the ball in the last crucial seconds and secured their non-conference victory, 46-35.