...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING...
Areas of fog have developed over northeast North Carolina and
southside Hampton Roads this morning. Visibilities are averaging
between one and two miles, but can quickly be reduced to between
one quarter and one half mile at times. Fog is expected to
gradually dissipate just after sunrise this morning, between 8 and
9 am. Be prepared for reduced visibilities over the next several
hours. If you are on the road and encounter fog, slow down and
leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you
EDENTON — The John A. Holmes softball team won all three of its games last week, including two contests against the Lady Panthers of Pasquotank County High School.
In boys baseball, the Aces dropped their two games last week and the Lady Aces soccer team lost one match and played to a draw in the other
In softball, the Lady Aces shut out Pasquotank 7-0 in a home game Tuesday, March 28. Holmes (7-4, 6-0 in the Northeastern Coastal Conference) scored three times in the third and twice in both the fifth and sixth innings in the victory over the Lady Panthers (1-5, 0-4 NCC).
Mia Hoffer had the complete game shutout with 14 strikeouts, allowing just six hits and no walks.
Madison Griffin had two hits and two RBIs as Reagan Privott had two knocks and one RBI. Hannah Meads and Chloe Chappell added triples in the game.
Two days later, the Lady Aces defeated the Lady Pirates on the road, 6-4.
Perquimans took a 5-3 lead, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Holmes answered with three of its own in the top of the fifth.
Then on Friday, March 31, Holmes completed its sweep of Pasquotank, downing the Lady Panthers on the road, 13-3 in 6 innings.
Molly Cobb had two hits and three RBIs as Reagan Privott and Ashlee Richardson both followed with two RBIs.
In baseball, the Aces fell to Pasquotank 8-3 on the road Friday, March 31. The Panthers (8-1, 6-0 NCC) used a six-run fifth to take an 8-1 lead over the Aces (5-8, 4-2 NCC).
Ben Monds, Darius Oliver and Jimbo Parrish combined for all three of Edenton’s RBIs.
On Saturday, April 1, the Aces fell to J.H. Rose 9-3. All three runs came in the fifth when Rose was already up 9-0.
In soccer, the Lady Aces (6-4-1, 2-3-1 in the NCC) played to a 1-1 draw at home with the Lady Bruins of Camden County High School on Wednesday, March 29. Both goals came in the first half.
Holmes then was blanked by the first-place First Flight Lady Nighthawks 6-0 on Friday, March 31.