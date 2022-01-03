AHOSKIE- The Annual News Herald Holiday Classic opened up on Monday, Dec 27 and continued through Dec 30.
The Gates County varsity girls faced off against the John A. Holmes Lady Aces on December 27. Holmes tenacity smothered Gates, 59-28.
Gates’ Jaelynn Lawrence put the first two points on the scoreboard within 30 seconds of the tipoff. Gates’ Brileigh Turner would follow with an additional two, giving the Barons a quick four point lead.
Aces’ Dymon Rankins would commit larceny off a basketball, but unfortunately missed the shot. But Rankins would recovered the ball and pass it of to teammate Sydney Spear who in return score the first bucket which made the score 4-2 Barons.
The Aces’ defense forced multiple turnovers but were unable reap the benefits. Gates finally called a timeout at 5:14 to re-evaluate the offensive strategy.
Holmes’ Kaci Drew was fouled while in the act of shooting and was able to make one of her two free throws. Increasing the score 4-3, Barons.
Nyahia Perry was able to gather an offensive rebound and put up two points to increase Gates lead to 6-3.
Aces’ S. Spears was able to slide in seven additional points in the low scoring first quarter. S. Spears offensive efforts ended the quarter with the Aces’ ahead 9-6
Gates opened the second quarter with a score that cut the lead to 9-8.
Ellie Spear donated two points of her own keeping the Barons at bay 11-8. The Aces’ would score again increasing their lead to 13-8.
Gates County coaching staff had seen enough and called a time-out. Missed baskets and turnovers plaque the Barons.
S. Spears didn’t waste anytime putting back-to-back buckets on the board for Holmes.
Aces’ S. Spear scored two consecutively baskets, along with baskets from teammates Olivia Hare and Linza Bond. Gates Camiyah Boyce contributed two point at the end of the first half, 27-11, Holmes.
The Aces’ didn’t waste anytime putting another two points in the scorebook as Rankins dropped a bucket with 31 seconds in the third quarter.
Lady Baron Turner answered back with two points. She was fouled on the next possession and made one of two free throw attempts. Turner’s teammate Lawrence scored two points shortly thereafter. The Barons would only score four more points in the third quarter, leaving them stuck on 20.
S. Spears would go on a shooting spree to increase the Aces’ lead. Her teammates Amarius Oliver, Carson Ray and E. Spears would collectively increase their team advantage to 47-20 at the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter started with Gates’ Semayia Cross being fouled. She was able to make one of two free throw attempts, raising the score to 47-21 Holmes.
Drew was fouled while shooting. Drew made one of two free throws and increased the Aces’ lead to 48- 21. The next possession S. Spears added to more points the Holmes’ lead.
Gates’ Cross found room to squeeze in two-points for her team. But Oliver would answer back giving Holmes a 53-25 lead.
The Lady Barons would only rustle three more points, while the Lady Aces increased their lead with and additional three points to win 59-28.
Aces’ Sydney Spears led her team with 33 points.
John A. Holmes would advance to the semi-final to meet the Hertford County High School Bears.