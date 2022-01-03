AHOSKIE- The John A. Holmes Aces met the Hertford County Bears varsity girls in the semi-finals of the News Herald Holiday Classic. Hertford County trumped the Aces, 58-33, and secured their spot in the championship game.
Sydney Spear opened gameplay with the first basket for the Aces.
Hertford County’s Brooklyn White was fouled while shooting. She only made one free throw increasing the score to 2-1, Edenton.
Dymon Rankins donated two points to the scored increasing Holmes’ lead by three points.
Ball security was suspect on both ends of the court, along with missing high percentage shots in the paint.
Edenton called a timeout with 3:57 left to play in the first quarter.
Desiree Askew came out and controlled the offensive boards and scored two buckets in a row, followed by teammate Ashley Jenkins’ two points. This six point surge put the Bears ahead, 7-4.
Holmes stopped the run with two points of its own, but the stop was short lived.
Hertford County’s Jaliyah Mitchell found room to score two points and sharpshooter Tamia Britt launched a trey to improve their lead to 12-6.
Holmes answered back with a quick bucket by Ellie Spear. But the Bears’ gunner Britt let another one loose for three points at the buzzer.
The Bears would end the first period ahead 15-8
Second quarter play was unattractive as both teams had multiple turnovers and a heap of misfires.
The Bears would score first on a power move to the basket by Askew, with 5:25 left until halftime. The Aces decided to talk it over and took a timeout at 3:57.
Spear would score within a minute of the timeout but Bears’ White found a comfortable spot to knock down a trifecta increasing her team’s lead to 20-10.
Askew was fouled just before the clock expired. She was only able to hit one of two shots sending her team into halftime leading, 21-10.
After the half, the Bears would run off two quick baskets increasing their margin to 25-10.
E. Spear contributed another two points, bumping the their score to 25-12. Kaci Drew was fouled, but only made one basket from the free throw line for the Aces.
Jenkins produced two buckets in a row, increasing the Bears lead to 16 points.
The Bears went on another five point spree. White dropped a two-pointer and master gunner Britt found her spot again for the trey with 2:59 left in the third period.
Liza Bond added two points for the Aces as time was ticking away.
Askew employed another power move to the basket and was fouled. She was unable to finish the play, but she did secure both free throws and increased the Bears’ lead, 36-15.
On the next play Askew would commit larceny of a basketball and convert it into a bucket. Hertford County would score once more before the end of the quarter leading 38-15.
Thirty seconds in to the fourth quarter Askew would score the first eight points for the Bears’ only to be interrupted twice with a deuce and three pointer by Aces’ S. Spear..
Holmes called a timeout with 5:47 left to play and the Bears leading 46-20.
Master gunner Britt was able to reload during the timeout and scored another trey.
The Aces’ workhorse S. Spears found an opening for another two points. On the next possession S. Spears was fouled and didn’t make the basket. But she was able to collect one of two free throws improving the Aces score 49-23.
Hertford County’s powerhouse Askew plowed her way into the paint and was fouled. Askew collected one of two baskets from the charity strip.
E. Spears added two more points to the scoreboard for the Aces, after-which Holmes would call a timeout with 3:38 left to play. The Bears still led 50-25.
Holmes workhorse S. Spear took the ball to rack and absorbed a foul. She took advantage of the opportunity and made both free throws.
Hertford County regressed to misfires and lack of ball security and eventually took a timeout 1:58 left in regulation play.
Askew didn’t waste time scoring after the timeout, but the Bears would fouled Rankins sending her to the charity stripe to shoot one and one. Rankins calmly dropped both baskets.
Edenton would eventually call a timeout with 1:53 left on the clock.
Once again Askew found herself in the paint with the ball and once again she would be fouled. Askew confidently made both free throws.
Britt reminded the Aces she was still in the game by hitting a deuce. Hertford stretched their lead to 56-29.
Aces’Amaris Oliver and E. Spear both offered two points, but it wasn’t enough. Hertford County would score once more, winning the game 58-33.
Desiree Askew lead the Bears in scoring with 30 points and teammate Tamia Britt tallied 14 points.
Aces’ Sydney Spear was the high scorer with 16 points.
The Bears moved on to the championship game and faced the Northeastern Eagles.