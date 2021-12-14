From Staff Reports
AHOSKIE – Lawrence Academy’s varsity girls claimed the inaugural Doug Cobbs Scholarship Tournament championship recently.
The Lady Warriors knocked off Southampton Academy 32-25 in the championship game.
In addition to winning the tournament, the Lady Warriors put three on the All-Tournament Team including Perris Clayton, Emma Smith and MVP Leah Woodard. Clayton also earned one of the Doug Cobbs Scholarships.
Woodard led the way for the Warriors in the championship contest, scoring 13 points on a 4-of-8 shooting night from behind the arc. She added three rebounds, three assists and three steals on the night.
Clayton had four points for Lawrence to go along with eight rebounds. Smith and Clarie Dail checked in with identical line scores of four pints, two rebounds, two steals and two assists.
The Lady Warriors reached the championship game by knocking off Pungo Christian Academy 20-9 in the semifinal.
Lawrence had balanced scoring in the game with Smith leading the way with six points. Woodard added four while Dail and Annie Hayes Trowell chipped in three each. Sam Hughson and Clayton rounded out the scoring with two points each.
The Lady Warriors are now 10-3 on the season.
Varsity Boys
The Lawrence Academy varsity boys suffered a rare setback in the opening round of the Doug Cobbs Scholarship Tournament. The Warriors dropped a narrow 54-52 decision to Pungo Christian Academy.
Despite the setback, the Warriors put three in double figures, paced by Sawyer Mizelle’s 16 points. Drew Pippens chipped in 12 and Charlie Spruill added 10. Luke Foster (9), Hayden Phillips (3) and Conner Ferebee (2) rounded out the scoring for the Warriors.
The Warriors dropped to 9-2 on the season.