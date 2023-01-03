AHOSKIE - The Lady Aces of John A. Holmes participated in the annual Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald Classic.
Games started at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 with four games on the schedule. The participating teams were Northeastern, Gates County, Roanoke Rapids, Holmes, Bertie and hosting school, Hertford County High School.
The last two games for Monday night were the varsity girls and boys of John A. Holmes Aces against Roanoke Rapid High School Yellowjackets.
The Aces didn’t have an answer for the Yellow Jackets' offense, nor their gentle giant center Shaniah Daniels which aided in the Aces defeat, 42-20.
The Aces only lead came from them scoring the first basket of the game. After that, the Jackets consistently added space in the score.
The Yellow Jackets managed to steadily increase the deficit which subsequently gave them the victory.
The quarters went by swiftly as both teams ran up and down the court in an effort to find the inner part of the rim.
Unfortunately, Holmes suffered many miscues at the basket while accumulating a plethora of traveling infractions which converted into turnovers.
The first quarter along with the remaining quarters weren’t easy on the eyes, but Roanoke Rapids did close the first quarter leading the Aces 10-4.
The Jackets continued to rack up numerics at a slow pace while keeping Holmes stuck on four points four until the 1:25.
Holmes woke up and successfully buried two consecutive trey balls and scrapped the deficit to 20-10 with 54 seconds left in the first half.
The Jackets returned fire and dropped a two-pointer before the sound of the buzzer ending the first half: Roanoke Rapids 22, Holmes 10.
The offensive play for both teams remained consistent in the third quarter as it did in the first half. Roanoke Rapids made the first offerings to get things going and increased its score to 24-10.
The Jackets continued their scoring pace throughout the third quarter while holding Holmes to two baskets for the entire quarter. The third quarter resulted in the Yellow Jackets up, 33-14.
The fourth quarter was a carbon copy of the previous quarters as the Jackets minimized the Aces scoring to three baskets and increased their deposit to nine points beating the Aces 42-20 and securing their position to play the Lady Bears on Tuesday night in the semi-finals.
