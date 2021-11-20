RICHMOND, VA. – The Chowan Women's Basketball would go scoreless over the last 2:30 of the contest after leading by one before falling to Virginia Union 55-50 on the road in non-conference action on Friday evening.
THE BASICS
FINAL | Chowan 50, Virginia Union 55
RECORDS | Chowan 0-2, Virginia Union 1-1
LOCATION | Richmond, Va. (Barco-Stevens Hall)
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE
Destiny Robinson notched her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Robinson added four steals and four blocks.
Monique Jones tallied 12 points and seven rebounds. Olivia Gaither collected seven rebounds and five assists.
Chowan shot 28.0% from the floor. The Hawks committed 24 turnovers leading to 23 points for the Panthers.
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Quarter:
Destiny Robinson put the Hawks on the board with a layup off an assist from Olivia Gaither. Robinson added another layup to lead 4-0 early. Virginia Union took a 5-4 advantage before Robinson collected a basket. Keibra Hopkins added a layup to lead 8-5.
VUU grabbed a 9-8 lead before Jahkeria Bagby handed the lead back to the Hawks with a layup. The Panthers would go on a 9-1 run to lead 18-11.
Destiny Robinson ended the run with a layup to trail 18-14 at the end of the first stanza.
Second Quarter:
Destiny Robinson traded points with the Panthers before both teams went scoreless over the next couple minutes.
The Panthers pushed ahead with two buckets before Destiny Robinson collected a pair from the stripe and Brianna Copeland added a layup.
Virginia Union led 27-20 at the intermission.
Third Quarter:
Monique Jones scored the opening six points in the quarter to cut the deficit to 27-26. Aniah Patterson and Olivia Gaither posted a bucket to hand the lead back to the Hawks, 30-29.
The Panthers went on a 7-0 run to lead 36-30 before Keibra Hopkins knocked down a jumper. Monique Jones added a bucket and Aniah Patterson picked up two buckets before the end of the quarter to even the score at 38-all.
Fourth Quarter:
Demetria Bland knocked down the only three of the contest for the Hawks to even the score at 41-all early in the quarter.
The Panthers would go on a 6-0 run to lead 47-41 with 5:11 remaining in the contest. Monique Jones and Destiny Robinson closed the gap to 47-45. Robinson finished off the old-fashioned three-point play to close the gap once again, 49-48.
Monique Jones gave the Hawks a 50-49 lead with 2:30 remaining. VUU finished off the contest with a 6-0 run as the Hawks would go 0-5 from the floor down the stretch.
UP NEXT
Chowan opens up Conference Carolinas play on Tuesday, November 23 as the Hawks hit the road to take on Lees-McRae in Banner Elk, N.C.