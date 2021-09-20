MERRY HILL – Energy counts, but don’t leave out persistence, resilience and determination.
Lawrence Academy-Albemarle School (LAAS) used them all Friday night as the co-op team scored its first football win for second-year coach Jerry Ford, 38-8 over rival Northeast Academy. It was also the school’s first varsity gridiron victory since a 42-36 triumph over Cary Christian in 2015.
Among the inspirations for the Green-and-Gold were not only the welcome sight of fans in the stands, but also the raucous students crowded behind the east end zone helping Lawrence celebrate Kids Night.
“This was a great day to be a Warrior,” said a beaming Ford after the game. “We played with heart, and we had some mistakes, but I think a lot of those can be traced to our being too excited.”
The co-op squad wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, marching downfield in just six plays for their first score as quarterback Luke Foster swept around right end from eight yards out to get six points on the board. Foster then hit Boyd Swain for a two-point conversion and the Warriors led 8-0 less than two minutes into the contest.
But Northeast – playing their first varsity game in two years – quickly struck back.
First, with a kickoff return setting the Eagles up at their own 40-yard line, then watching Nathan Trevino curl around the left side and outrace the defense 60 yards for a score. NEA got the equalizer when Dalton Vann punched in the two-point conversion, knotting the game at 8-8.
It looked as if LAAS would score again, driving to the Northeast eight-yard line in four plays, but they coughed up the ball, and the Eagles’ Heath Hobbs recovered the fumble.
NEA couldn’t capitalize, and surrendered the ball on a three-and-out. A 30-yard punt placed the ball on LAAS’ 45-yard line and a pair of runs by Foster and then Waylon Clifton had the ball on the Northeast 29. From there, Foster connected with Mason Worrells on a crossing route for a score, and two more added on a Clifton run made it 16-8 for the Green-and-Gold.
Northeast’s next drive ended near midfield on a turnover with Owen Price recovering the fumble for LAAS.
Seven plays later, Clifton scored his first touchdown of the night and two more added made it 24-8 with only 18 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
LAAS tried an onside kick, but the Eagles recovered it at midfield. However, a fourth-down attempt failed when Matt Harrell dropped Dalton Vann on a sack of the quarterback.
Northeast made their finest defensive play of the night on LAAS’ next possession, stopping the home team just shy of the red-zone with an incomplete pass on 4th down. But the Eagles only moved the ball six yards before turning it over on downs at their own 35-yard line.
LAAS drove to their 23-yard line, and despite three failed pass attempts, they kept the drive alive with a two-yard gain by Clifton on fourth down.
After an incomplete pass, Foster next connected with Walt Williams from 13 yards out for the fourth LAAS score of the night and second through the air, making it a 32-8 lead just 14 ticks away from halftime.
LAAS’ onside kick to open the second half sailed out of bounds, putting Northeast at midfield to start the third quarter drive, but it fizzled out at the Warrior 30-yard line. Attrition was beginning to strike the Eagles as well, with coach Stevie Flythe down to his last eight players going both ways.
LAAS took over and on the third play Dawson Vann intercepted Foster for Northeast. But Vann was hurt on the play and unable to continue, the Eagles were depleted down to just seven players.
By coaches’ agreement, the game was called 5:01 into the third quarter and a wild celebration erupted on the field. It even featured quarantining assistant coach Brad Brown loudly honking the horn of his truck away from the crowd down beyond the west end zone.
“Give a lot of credit to the defense, we just tried to swarm them on every play,” added Ford. “We’re now averaging giving up just 47 rushing yards a game through our first five games. This win really gets a huge monkey off the kids’ backs.”
“Numbers got us,” shrugged Flythe. “It was a physical game and we just couldn’t overcome the injuries. We’ll get better.”
LAAS will try and keep the win streak alive back at home this Friday night when they host Halifax Academy. Northeast continues on the road, this time in Kinston against Bethel Christian. Start time for both contests is 7 p.m.
