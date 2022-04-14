LASKER – Seniors Owen Price and Sawyer Mizelle led a nine-hit attack and drove in a trio of runs each as Lawrence Academy stayed on the heels of undefeated league-leader Pungo Christian with a 12-1 Tarheel Independent Conference win here Monday over rival Northeast Academy.
The win was the Warriors’ third in a row and fifth in their last seven outings, raising their record to 4-1 in conference play. LAW’s only loss coming a week ago to Pungo.
Young Patrick Lundy picked up the win on the mound, his third of the season, as the freshman hurler twirled a two-hitter striking out four and walking just a pair of Eagle batters. Jake Parks absorbed the loss for NEA.
Lawrence got on the board first in the top of the first inning when Mizelle reached courtesy of a one-out base hit. He advanced on a grounder before Price got his only hit of the day, a deep double that scored Mizelle for a 1-0 Warrior lead after the first full inning of play.
Parks, a seventh grader for the Eagles, seemed to settle down after retiring the side in order in the top of the second, but in the third Lawrence sent 10 men to the plate and four of them scored.
Waylon Clifton opened with a walk, stole second, then scored on a single by Pippens. Mizelle followed with his second safety and first run-batted-in to score Pippens.
Mike Lee drove in Mizelle before Zander Mizelle’s one-out base hit scored Lee with the fourth run of the inning and gave the Warriors a 5-0 edge.
Lawrence picked up a sixth run in the top of the fourth as Sawyer Mizelle scored for the third time in the contest.
Northeast finally got on the board in the bottom of that frame. Parks opened with a base-on-balls and later scored when Dalton Vann reached on an error. The 6-1 tally still left the Eagles in a five-run hole.
The Warriors made it an early exit for everyone with six runs in the top of the fifth. Pippens, Clifton, Sawyer Mizelle, Zander Mizelle, Connor Ferebee and Mari Larry all crossed the plate, sealing the dozen run victory.
Lundy then sat them down in order to close it out with a fly-out, a ground-out, and a strike-out to end the game.
Pippens and Sawyer Mizelle collected two hits each while Zander Mizelle, Clifton, Ferebee, Larry and Price had one hit each. Wyatt Short had both hits for Northeast as the Eagles stranded five men left on base. The “Running’ Warriors” swiped 11 bases, four by Sawyer Mizelle.
Lawrence (10-3, 4-2, TIC) gets a shot at redemption on Tuesday when they play the return game with Pungo in Belhaven. Northeast (4-5, 2-5, TIC) played Lawrence again Wednesday in Merry Hill before the Eagles host the Sgt. Will McLawhorn Memorial Baseball Tournament over Easter break week, Monday and Tuesday, April 18-19.
Gene Motley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.