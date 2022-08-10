With litter becoming a persistent pest at local intersections, Edenton leaders recently heard a proposal that would attempt to prevent and control the issue.
Richard Mayer, Litter Control Coordinator for Chowan County, was invited to speak before the Edenton Town Council on July 25.
“Litter is really becoming a big problem here,” Mayer said.
Mayer explained the downsides to litter in the area, saying it injures and kills local wildlife, causes visual pollution, turns away tourists, affects soil and water quality, imposes unnecessary cleanup costs and leads to serious traffic accidents.
Some of the more popular forms of litter seen around Edenton, according to Mayer, include fast food waste, cans and cups, styrofoam containers, disposable diapers, full garbage bags, landscaping cuttings and construction materials blown from the back of pickup trucks.
“It is difficult to draw conclusions about the identity of offenders,” Mayer told council. “Given the concentrations and location of the litter and the amount and composition of items identified during cleanup, reasonable assumptions are possible.”
Mayer said that oftentimes offenders may be unaware of potential consequences for littering. Others may view littering as acceptable behavior, learned from peers or family, while there could also be a lack of perspective of the local area as “home.” This could include transients and tourists passing through.
“We saw a Chick-fil-A cup on the side of the road, but we know Edenton does not have a Chick-fil-A,” Mayer said. “This means they sometimes come from elsewhere and pass through.”
Litter hotspots pointed out during Mayer’s presentation include every interchange with U.S. 17 in Chowan County: West Queen Street; Dr. MLK Jr. Avenue; N.C. 32; Paradise Road; and North Broad Street.
“The Virginia Road [N.C. 32] corridor, as well as Poplar Neck and Haughton roads are also hotspots,” Mayer said.
Some have asked what can be done about littering, seeing as it is such an ingrained and widespread issue for years.
In response, Mayer brought forward suggestions for the council to consider.
Envisioning three pillars in which to tackle the problem at its root, Mayer said that education, anti-littering enforcement and cleanup response are the answers.
Education would revolve around educating the public regarding natural resources and the scope of littering in Chowan County, while increasing public awareness about the implications on wildlife and tourism. This can also involve motivating the public to begin viewing littering as damaging and socially unacceptable behavior.
“Littering Has Consequences,” is Mayer’s theme to start with. He told the council he would deliver presentations to any organization in the community that would have him.
Mayer also presented a series of posters that include animals being harmed or killed by litter in or on their body.
In regards to anti-littering enforcement, the second pillar, Mayer said that this area would be focused on the criminal justice system.
“We need to tactfully explain nature and the extent of the community littering problem to all system components – police, prosecutors and judges – and attempt to achieve a heightened priority for littering arrests, prosecutions and convictions,” Mayer said.
The final focus point, cleanup response, involved working with both NCDOT and local organizations to sponsor roadside cleanup events and promote the adoption of roadways.
“We have only one anti-littering sign on [U.S.] 17 going west in Chowan, we have zero going east,” Mayer said.
At the January town council meeting, council members asked Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden to look into the cost of installing signs near the highway that read “Keep Edenton Clean.”
Mayer also recommended the formation of a privately funded 501c3, which he said “would remove the burden of funding the work from the taxpayers.”
“We want to be part of the solution,” Mayer said. “We don’t see ourselves coming in and stepping on the toes of those already working on this.”
Councilmen Hackney High and Craig Miller thanked Mayer for his presentation while Mayor Jimmy Stallings said he looked forward to working more thoroughly on the issue.
Other business addressed by council included:
- Former N.C. State Sen. Bob Steinburg was recognized by the town for his work. Steinburg said “it has been an honor and a privilege to represent the town of Edenton, Chowan County and all of northeast North Carolina.”
- Jessica Otey, Paul Hicks and Peggy Anne Vaughan were appointed to the Edenton Preservation Board on unanimous votes from council (High motion, Miller second). Resident Vince Burgher, who is currently in a yearslong dispute with the EPC, told The Chowan Herald that “council introduced a whole new level of conflict of interest with the new appointments.”
- John D. Grant was appointed to the Board of Adjustments unanimously (High motion, Miller second).
- The new IRS optional standard mileage rate of 62.5 cents per mile was approved unanimously (Sambo Dixon motion, Miller second).