Litter 1

Litter accumulates on an on-ramp at the U.S. 17 interchange with North Broad Street just outside of Edenton.

 Tyler Newman/Chowan Herald

With litter becoming a persistent pest at local intersections, Edenton leaders recently heard a proposal that would attempt to prevent and control the issue.

Richard Mayer, Litter Control Coordinator for Chowan County, was invited to speak before the Edenton Town Council on July 25.