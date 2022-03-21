Holmes Tennis

Aces No. 1 seed Trent Spear extends in mid-air to return a volley.

 Andre' Alfred Chowan Herald

EDENTON- John A. Holmes hosted new Northeastern Coastal Conference rival Manteo for a conference tennis match.

Manteo pulled through with a 5-4 victory.

The singles matches scores as follows:

No. 1 Singles Colson Walker (Manteo) defeated Trent Spears, 6-1, 6-3.

No. 2 Singles Grayson Lewis (Manteo) defeated Colson Williams, by identical counts of 6-1.

No. 3 Singles Cole Dougherty (Holmes) beat Trenton Phillips, 6-2 and 6-0.

No. 4 Singles Aiden Nixon (Holmes) edged Taylor Baum, 6-2, 6-4.

No. 5 Singles Jackson Gregory and No. 6 Singles Sam Cage won their respective matches against Holmes.

The doubles matches scores are as follows:

No. 1 Doubles Walker/Lewis (Manteo) defeated Aiden Nixon/Spears, 8-1.

No. 2 Doubles Williams/Dougherty (Holmes) defeated Phillips/Gregory, 8-4.

No. 3 Doubles Holmes defeated Baum/Cage, 8-4.

The Holmes tennis team will play conference rival Northeastern at home at 4 p.m., on Thursday, March 24.

