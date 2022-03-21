Manteo bests Holmes racketeers Andre' Alfred Sports Writer Andre Alfred Author email Mar 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Aces No. 1 seed Trent Spear extends in mid-air to return a volley. Andre' Alfred Chowan Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDENTON- John A. Holmes hosted new Northeastern Coastal Conference rival Manteo for a conference tennis match.Manteo pulled through with a 5-4 victory.The singles matches scores as follows:No. 1 Singles Colson Walker (Manteo) defeated Trent Spears, 6-1, 6-3.No. 2 Singles Grayson Lewis (Manteo) defeated Colson Williams, by identical counts of 6-1.No. 3 Singles Cole Dougherty (Holmes) beat Trenton Phillips, 6-2 and 6-0.No. 4 Singles Aiden Nixon (Holmes) edged Taylor Baum, 6-2, 6-4.No. 5 Singles Jackson Gregory and No. 6 Singles Sam Cage won their respective matches against Holmes.The doubles matches scores are as follows:No. 1 Doubles Walker/Lewis (Manteo) defeated Aiden Nixon/Spears, 8-1.No. 2 Doubles Williams/Dougherty (Holmes) defeated Phillips/Gregory, 8-4.No. 3 Doubles Holmes defeated Baum/Cage, 8-4.The Holmes tennis team will play conference rival Northeastern at home at 4 p.m., on Thursday, March 24.Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Andre Alfred Author email Follow Andre Alfred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Albemarle Magazine Winter 2021 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesAirport is 'hub' of activityHarbor Town Ferry budget detailed"Hee Haw" returns to Rocky HockHolley gives life to educationCommunity grants available in Chowan CountyVolunteers fought for Scuppernong River FestivalReappraisal moving along in Chowan CountyAces overpower league rival PasquotankHarry Potter Extravaganza coming soonPutin and the culture wars... Images