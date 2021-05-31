Edenton Steamers start the 2021 Premier Collegiate League season this week. With the roster in a good place, let’s take a look at the men who will be leading the charge. Manager Marshall McDonald and assistant coach James Stehlin both return to the Steamers this summer and former pitcher Brett Fulk will join the staff as the team’s pitching coach.
Marshall McDonald comes off a successful debut with the Steamers last season, leading the team to a 21-6 record over the 2020 summer. The success on the field combined with having the best beard in collegiate baseball has endeared him to this town rather quickly. He’ll enter this summer seeking his 100th career win as a summer league manager, sitting at 92-88 for his career. Prior to his time in Edenton, McDonald spent three seasons with the Lexington County Blowfish of the Coastal Plain League, two of which as the head coach. In 206, McDonald led the Lenoir Oilers of the Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League to the league championship. As a player, he was a professional for four different organizations in the Pacific Association between 2013-15.
“I’m excited to get back to work with these guys and this organization,” McDonald said. “We’ve got a solid group that will build on the momentum of last season, it’s going to be another great summer in Edenton!”
Returning to the staff once again this summer is James Stehlin Jr., who has a wealth of coaching experience over the last decade. A collegiate player himself with his twin brother at Concord University, Stehlin was a standout small-ball player who excelled in sacrifice situations and frequently drew walks at the plate. His younger brother, Anthony, will be back with the Steamers after playing with Edenton in 2019. As for James, he’s currently the Recreation Director/Coordinator and physical education coach for Tyrrell County. In terms of baseball, he has coordinated several camps throughout his two years in Tyrell County as well as having coaching stops at Concord University, Princeton High School and Freedom High School.
“I couldn’t be happier with the amount of returnees we have,” Stehlin said. “I’m looking forward to building on what coach McDonald has put in place! We will work hard, play hard and do everything we can to give the fans a good product on the field.”
Brett Fulk has been officially named the team’s pitching coach, entering his first season on the Steamers’ coaching staff after pitching for the team last summer. The 6-2, 195 pound right hander appeared in 11 games last season, finishing with a 3.38 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 11.81 K/9 in 16 innings pitched. A 2021 graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University, Fulk had a 2.80 ERA in his final 25 appearances over the 2020 and 2021 seasons for the Bears. Given his first chance to coach in summer ball, Fulk is excited for what the summer will bring.
“I’m really looking forward to this year and this season,” Fulk said. “I was brought on to the coaching staff a little late, but knowing Marshall and some of the players we have coming in, I feel great about where we are to start the season and where I think we will be at the end. I’m glad that COVID is starting to become part of the past, and it’s going to be great to go out and coach these guys, watch them play, develop, and have fun this summer.”