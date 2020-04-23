The Michael Jordan era Chicago Bulls played approximately 100 games a season, and thanks to channel WGN, I saw almost every one of them. I spent a significant portion of the ‘90s watching the NBA.
I say this so you understand why we will likely spend the next few weeks discussing The Last Dance, ESPN’s highly anticipated 10 part documentary about the Bulls 97-98 season.
From what I’ve seen so far, the project was really well done. The producers and director had access to a vast amount of infamous behind the scenes footage.
It’s important to note that they were aware that they were recording what was likely the final season of one of the greatest sports dynasties of all time. The film was so valued and protected, the NBA kept it separate from the other archives.
I can’t imagine it could have been edited properly and resulted in a final product less than nine hours in length. I was relieved to see it was going to be as comprehensive as was possible.
I also have to give kudos to whoever handled the music. The use of Eric B. & Rakim’s “I Ain’t No Joke” playing in the background during Jordan’s rookie year montage and L.L. Cool J’s “I’m Bad” over footage from the famous 63 point game against Boston were great choices.
In regards to content, a few things stood out. Like when Michael mentioned his intent to return to college for his senior year before Coach Smith encouraged him to leave for the NBA. Another reminder that Dean Smith was an outstanding human being.
By 1997, MJ was fully cognizant of his iconic status. Ahmad Rashad made reference to something Jordan has said many times. He knew that every time he played, someone in the crowd was going to be seeing him for the first time and he played like it. It’s as if being an icon wasn’t enough, he knew he had at least 82 chances a year to become a legend to someone.
The Chicago Bulls intro still gives me chills. It’s the best I’ve ever heard and it’s the one I based mine off of when I had the privilege of being the PA announcer for what was then Chowan College.
Scottie Pippen went from equipment manager at a D2 school to the Basketball Hall of Fame. Take into account that Dennis Rodman is also a Hall-of-Famer despite once being homeless and suddenly the story of MJ overcoming being cut from his sophomore varsity team is less inspiring.
A bald John Paxson is unrecognizable. Even after they show his name and you hear his voice, it is still hard to believe it’s him.