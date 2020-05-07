Before I begin “discussing” my thoughts surrounding episodes five and six of The Last Dance documentary on ESPN, I need to remind everyone what a legend we just lost.
Don Shula coached 33 years and had only 2 losing seasons. He had more wins than any coach in NFL history and coached the Dolphins to the only perfect season in the league’s history as well. Now onto The Last Dance.
There is no bigger Michael Jordan fan than me, but his unwillingness to publicly oppose the re-election of Jesse Helms still bothers me. The documentary covered the 1990 senatorial race, but I never judged Jordan for not getting involved then. I’m not sure it would have made a difference.
In 1996 however, if MJ had come forward in support of Helms’ opponent or in opposition of Helms himself, he might have saved our state the national embarrassment of another six year term.
When showing footage of the Harvey Gantt campaign, did anyone notice late representative Howard Hunter II standing behind Gantt? If you didn’t, don’t feel bad. If his son hadn’t brought it to my attention, I wouldn’t have either.
Patrick Ewing, for all his accolades, is still widely underrated because he played at the same time as Michael Jordan. It cost him an NCAA championship for certain and likely an NBA title or two. Other stars can say the same but they had more supporting talent than Ewing.
I’m not going to pretend that a $57,000 gambling debt is not a lot of money. It’s worth noting though that based on Jordan’s basketball salary alone, it was less than one percent of his yearly income.
Robert Horry is famous for making big shots in big moments but John Paxson hit several vital jumpers during the Bulls first championship trifecta. I remember he was a reliable shooter and didn’t turn the ball over much but was a less than stellar defender. His willingness to contribute both as a starter and a reserve made him an important part of that early 90’s dynasty.
Poor Toni Kukoc. He’s another guy who was forced to suffer because Jerry Krause made dumb choices and then bragged about them to the media. Drafting Kukoc was smart. Calling him the future of the Bulls organization and negotiating his contract before Scottie Pippen’s was dumb.
Anyone else laugh out loud when Jordan admitted to hyping himself up against Dan Majerle by convincing himself that if he didn’t dominate him, others might see them as equals? That had to have taken a lot of convincing because nobody thought that. They called him “Thunder Dan” but Majerle’s Momma didn’t think they were equals.