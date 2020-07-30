I am where social media copy and paste campaigns come to die. Despite my rebellious nature, when challenged this week by my buddy Ian to share a daily picture of my 10 favorite athletes to watch, I participated.
My first picture was a poster of Bo Jackson called Black and Blue I had hanging on my door throughout high school. Bo was a potential highlight every time he touched a football, baseball or bat.
The second was a defensive picture of Michael Jordan. I considered choosing a dunk, a shot from his time in Chapel Hill or Olympic play but it was when he was playing tough defense that he was most fun to watch.
My third picture will be a photo I took of Jessica Breland in high school. I covered her at Bertie, cheered her on at North Carolina and followed her throughout her WNBA career.
The same could be said for my fourth athlete, Travis Bond. I didn’t see him as much in high school but he didn’t play a college game I didn’t watch, usually live. I still watch him whenever possible in the CFL.
My next two athletes could not be more different, Steph Curry and Dennis Rodman. Curry has amazing handles, unlimited range, earned confidence and requires very little space to get his shot off.
The Worm on the other hand would shock you if he took the rare shot that wasn’t immediately following an offensive rebound. He was fun to watch because he worked non stop. If he was in the game, he was battling for position.
Derek Jeter is next on my list. As a spoiled Yankees fan, I historically prefer my baseball in the fall and Jeter thrived during oyster season.
Regardless of what you think about him as a person, few athletes were more fun to watch in college and the pros than Michael Vick. He was no Bo Jackson in TecmoBowl but he was even exciting on Madden.
My last two athletes are both legendary Tar Heels, Kristine Lilly and Ronald Curry. Lilly is one of the most under appreciated women to ever don a kit. She was a four time Collegiate National Champion, two time Olympic Gold medalist and two time FIFA World Cup winner and yet managed to live in the shadow of another Tar Heel named Mia Hamm.
Back in the day I drove to Virginia and saw Curry’s first high school football game. By the time he left Hampton for Chapel Hill, he was the number one recruit in football and basketball. He was a dynamic athlete that went on to become a talented NFL wide receiver.