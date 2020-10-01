The NBA Finals matchup has been set and there are a plethora of storylines.
LeBron versus Miami is the first that comes to mind. Once again, 2020 has robbed us of something that could have been spectacular. I’m so disappointed I don’t get to see and hear the Miami crowd reaction to LeBron in the Finals. I think it would have been ... passionate.
How about LeBron versus Pat Riley? It’s no secret that Riley felt betrayed and disrespected by LeBron after King James stopped responding to Riley’s texts and calls prior to his decision to return to Cleveland. I’m not saying they have bad blood but I bet the blood ain’t good.
Since it’s LeBron versus everyone else, let’s not leave out Jimmy Butler. While these two guys will certainly match up against each other on the court throughout the series, the attitude of their teammates will be a product of their leadership skills. Who will have their team most mentally prepared for a battle?
While their demeanor may be a reflection of their on the court leader, the team’s game plan and ability to adjust on the fly will be how the media and fans judge their coaches. Coach Spoelstra, by even getting the Heat to the Finals, has likely stepped out of the shadow of Pat Riley. The Don deserves his credit but so does Coach Spo.
Meanwhile on the Lakers, Frank Vogel has made several wise choices throughout the postseason. Choices that, thanks to coaching LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have gone largely unnoticed. His willingness to bench Dwight Howard against Houston and then feature him against Denver is a big reason they had so much success. Unfortunately for him, I think he either wins the trophy or Jason Kidd gets promoted.
My favorite storyline of all is the 1 & 2 versus 3-15. Los Angeles will have the two most physically gifted and talented players on the court. If you compare the rest of their roster and Miami’s roster sans their two best players, the Heat are better in my opinion.
What they aren’t, is as experienced as L.A., and that will be the storyline that I think will most impact the outcome. It’s a story as old as time because time is it’s primary ingredient, youth versus experience. With the extended layoff prior to the playoffs, the Lakers were able to rest their bodies in a way that a normal season wouldn’t allow. While I will be rooting for “dem goons” from South Beach, I fear their young legs won’t be the advantage they might otherwise be after playing nearly 100 games.