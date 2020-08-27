If you like basketball and aren’t already watching the NBA Playoffs, I implore you to check it out. I’m not promising you that you are going to love or even like what you see but you may never see it again.
COVID-19 has lead to the creation of an environment that has facilitated play unlike any I remember. I wrote weeks ago about how many of the players had clearly used the three-month-long forced work stoppage to do work on their body and game. It continues to show.
Combine the rested and redefined bodies and skill sets with games that require no travel, on-site facilities and hotels that allow for immediate postgame rehabilitation and a bubble that doesn’t allow for the distraction of family, friends or “fans” and the result is playoff worthy defense that is being offset by players whose shooting and explosiveness have never been better.
I watched Devin Booker lead the Suns to an undefeated bubble appearance and Damian Lillard remind everyone of his greatness. I’ve seen Luka Doncic take over games and entire teams elevate their play. You need only look at the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics for examples.
One of the best performances I have seen in the bubble is one that nobody is talking about because his team lost but Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets scored a postseason franchise record 50 points the other night for the Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately for him they were playing the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell scored 51 points and got the win.
Mitchell was all the talk afterwards, at least until we saw what Luka did, but I think Murray’s play was more impressive and the stats support my opinion. Donovan Mitchell scored 51 pts on 15/27 shooting, snagged 4 rebounds, dished out 7 assists, recorded no blocks or steals and turned the ball over 4 times. That’s admittedly a great game.
Jamal Murray scored 50 pts on 18/31 shooting while bringing down 11 rebounds, also getting 7 assists, blocking one shot and not turning the ball over even once. That’s a better game. The fact that those two performances came in the same game is an example of just how good these playoffs have been.
I’m not certain I want to see basketball turned into a game where players constantly hoist jumpers from near mid court but that fact that it’s occasionally happening and the shot is frequently going in has made this year’s playoffs worthy of our attention.